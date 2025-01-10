To The Members of India Power Corporation Limited

(formerly DPSC Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements QUALIFIED OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of India Power Corporation Limited (Formerly DPSC Limited) (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the impact of the matters as described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR QUALIFIED OPINION

1 (a). We draw attention to note 10.2 of the standalone

financial statements regarding the valuation of beneficial interest in Power Trust of Rs. 25,655.46 lakhs being derived on the basis of a valuation report. As the major underlying asset of Power Trust is subject to a case filed under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) which is pending as on date, the appropriateness of the carrying amount of the beneficial interest is dependent on the assumptions regarding the outcome of the case and hence may change significantly. As the matter is sub-judice, the impact of the above matter on the standalone financial statements cannot be ascertained.

1 (b). Further in continuation to the above and to note

17.2 of the standalone financial statements regarding receivables from Power Trust of Rs. 19,970 lakhs with respect to sale of investments by the Company, necessary provision against the same has not been made in the standalone financial statements. Considering the receivable amount

being unsecured and recovery of the same being dependent on the outcome of the case as referred above, we are unable to quantify the impact on the standalone financial statements.

2. We draw attention to note 45(c) in the standalone financial statements regarding an application before National Company Law Appeallate Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the Company filed by the lenders of Meenakshi Energy Limited for invocation of Corporate Guarantee given by the Company. The events and conditions along with other matters as set forth in the said note, indicate uncertainty on the outcome of the above matter. As it is sub-judice, the impact of the same on the standalone financial statements cannot be ascertained.

3. We draw attention to note 16.3 and 17.1 in the standalone financial statements regarding unsecured loans including interest accrued thereon of Rs. 3,753.24 lakhs recoverable from Meenakshi Energy Limited (MEL). Based on the outcome of the Resolution Process of MEL under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the carrying amount of above receivable as recognised in the standalone financial statements is not recoverable.

Due to this, Profit before Taxes for the year ended March 31, 2023, and Loans including interest accrued as at March 31, 2023 are overstated by Rs. 3,753.24 lakhs. Further, Retained Earnings and Loans including interest accrued as at March 31, 2024 are overstated by Rs. 3,753.24 lakhs.

4. We draw attention to note 30.3 in the standalone financial statements, where one of the power suppliers of the Company has adjusted the dues related to the Company amounting to Rs. 8,717.06 lakhs from another Body Corporate without taking express consent from the Company. This is disputed by the Company. Pending the resolution of the matter, we are unable to comment on the related disclosure and compliances.

5. We draw attention to note 32.1 in the standalone financial statements, regarding outstanding Electricity Duty amounting to Rs. 11,981.33 lakhs as at March 31, 2024 as per the relevant provisions of the Bengal Electricity Duty Act, 1935. The matter as set forth in the said note, indicate uncertainty on the outcome and its consequential impact and as such the effect of the same on the standalone financial statements cannot be ascertained.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards

on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs).

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further

described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our Qualified Opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key Audit Matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including annexures to Directors Report, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. Based on the records, information and explanation provided, we have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters, communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, and according to the information and explanations given to us and also on the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) Except for the possible effect of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph and matters stated in paragraph (i) (vi) below, in our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, except for the possible effect of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant Rules issued thereunder;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under section 143 (3) (b) of the Act and paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii) There has been no material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts, therefore the Company has not made any provisions as required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv (a) and iv(b) contain any material misstatement.

v) a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that audit trail was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for which the audit trail feature was operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure - "A" to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of India Power Corporation Limited (formerly DPSC Limited)

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report)

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the financial year, the frequency of which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on the documents produced to us for our verification, in our opinion, except in the following cases, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

Description of property Gross Carrying Value (Rs. In Lakhs) Held in the Name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Building (12) 166.67 Refer Note 5.2 of the standalone financial statements No Refer Note 5.2 of the standalone financial statements These buildings have been constructed on land owned by others. (Refer note 5.2 of the standalone financial statements)

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the financial year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable i ntervals during the financial year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in note 29.2 of the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts except trade receivables where consumers outstanding has not been considered in the accounts pending approval.

iii. (a) (A) During the year, the Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to subsidiary companies amounting to Rs. 4,169.18 Lakhs and the aggregate balance outstanding as on March 31, 2024 amounts to Rs. 2,973.15 Lakhs. Further, the outstanding guarantee on behalf of subsidiary company amounts to Nil as at March 31, 2024.

(B) During the financial year, the Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. The aggregate balance outstanding to these parties as on March 31, 2024 amounts to Rs. 7,906.55 Lakhs. Further, the guarantee given in favour of lenders of one of these parties for the outstanding loan (Rs. 2,79,963.76 Lakhs as on March 31, 2019). Refer note 45(c).

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and guarantees during the financial year are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) I n respect of loans amounting to Rs. 10,879.70 Lakhs granted by the Company, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. However, payment of interest and repayment of loans are not regular in respect of loans amounting to Rs. 3,971.95 lakhs as at March 31, 2024.

(d) The loans granted by the Company overdue for more than ninety days amounts to Rs. 3,094.42 Lakhs (Refer note 16.3 of the standalone financial statements).

(e) During the year, loans amounting to Rs. 2,602.53 Lakhs falling due during the year were renewed and extended. The same amounts to 23.92% of the total outstanding loans as at March 31, 2024.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees or securities, wherever transacted and applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We, however, have not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to information and explanations given

to us and the records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and any other statutory dues except in case of Electricity Duty where Company has delayed in making payments to the appropriate authorities. Company has an undisputed arrear in respect of Electricity Duty Payable amounting to Rs. 8,119.54 lakhs which is due for more than six months from the date they became payable as at March 31, 2024.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the dues outstanding in respect of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and service tax and cess as at March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 21.49 Commissioner of Service Tax (Appeals) FY 20082009 to F.Y. 2012-2013 Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 1,900.00 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata FY 2016-17

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the financial year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to the lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the financial year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the financial year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and joint ventures.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the financial year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the financial year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) No fraud/ material fraud by the Company or no fraud / material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the financial year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act, has been filed in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the financial year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the financial year.

xii. The Company is not a nidhi Company and hence, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause

3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There are no Core Investment Companies as part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial years.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the financial year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. The Company has no ongoing projects in this respect.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of India Power Corporation Limited (formerly DPSC Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(g) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of India Power Corporation Limited (Formerly DPSC Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the "Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the Company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were generally operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the "Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".