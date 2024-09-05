Recommended Dividend of Re. 0.05 [i.e. 5%] per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. DPSC Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 23-Sep-2024 to 27-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)