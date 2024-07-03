India Power Corporation Ltd Summary

India Power Corporation Ltd. (IPCL), formerly known as DPSC Limited, incorporated in 1919, is set to become Indias leading power generation and utility company. The Company is presently engaged in thermal power generation in West Bengal and wind power generation in Gujarat and Rajasthan. It is licensed to distribute power in and around Asansol region including the area covered under Asansol Municipal Corporation in the State of West Bengal.The Company actively diversified into renewable and conventional modes of power generation, distribution & power trading. It also operates a distribution license under DPSC Ltd. (now known as India Power) the oldest licensee in the region, spread over 618 sq.km. in the coal-rich Asansol-Raniganj belt.The Company currently has around 95.4 MW of wind assets in operation in Rajasthan, Gujrat and Karnataka, It championed wind power since 2006, to increase to 500 MW by 2015. It developed a 2 MW grid connected solar power plant along with West Bengal Green Energy Development Corporation Ltd. in Asansol. It was one of the first companies to obtain a RPO certificate by installing a 2 MW Grid Solar PV Power Plant on 8.3 acres of Companys own land at Seebpore Power Station in Jamuria.It has been serving the area for nine decades providing critical survival power to the underground collieries of Eastern Coalfields Ltd., hospitals, government utilities, industrial and commercial consumers. It also has a power sourcing and supply relationship with DVC and WBSEDCL, the state utility in addition to its own generation.In 2012-13, the erstwhile India Power Corporation Limited (IPCL), was amalgamated with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective 1st October, 2011. Consequent to the said Amalgamation, shareholders of erstwhile IPCL were entitled to 11 equity shares of the Company against every 100 equity shares held by them. Accordingly 1,12,02,75,823 equity shares of Re 1 each of the Company aggregating to Rs 11,202.75 lakhs were to be issued to the shareholders of erstwhile IPCL. As a result, the name of the Company was changed to India Power Corporation Limited with effect from 27th August, 2013.In 2014-15, Company subscribed to 52,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10 each at par, issued by IPCL Power Trading Private Limited (IPTPL). Consequent to this, IPTPL became a subsidiary company of the Company. In 2014, the Company, through its Wholly-owned Subsidiary, India Power Corporation (Bodhgaya) Limited took over the operations in Gaya, Bodhgaya, Manpur and adjoining areas of Bihar as a Distribution Franchisee covering an area of 1,630 sq. kms from South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited.In 2015-16, the Company commissioned the charging of 220/33 kV substation at J.K. Nagar, Asansol subdivision, West Bengal. It also commissioned a 2-megawatt solar power plant located in West Bengal. It subscribed to 10,73,67,040 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at par, issued by India Power Corporation (Haldia) Limited (IPCHL). Consequent to which, IPCHL become a subsidiary company of the Company. The Company also incorporated India Power Green Utility Private Limited (IPGUPL) tobuild a sizeable portfolio of green energy in 2015.The Company formed a Joint Venture, India Uniper Power Services Private Limited with Uniper Kraftwerke GmbH to provide operation and maintenance services to Power Plants in India in 2016. It acquired Meenakshi Energy Private Limited (now known as Meenakshi Energy Limited) having a capacity of 1000 MW Port based Thermal Power Plant in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.In 2017-18, the Company commissioned 300 MW Thermal Power Plant in Haldia, West Bengal. It formed a Joint Venture, Matsya Shipping & Ports Private Limited with Andamax GmbH to provide port and logistics services. The Companys subsidiary co-developed and implemented 36 MW Solar Power project in Uttarakhand.In 2018, the Company through IPCL Pte Limited, a foreign Subsidiary partnered to implement the first 100 MW Solar Projects in Albania, a project launched by the Government of Albania.