Summary

PTC India Limited (PTC) is the leading provider of power trading solutions in India. Its primary focus is to develop a commercially vibrant power market in the country. PTC Indias subsidiary PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides total financing solutions to the energy value chain. PTC India holds 65% stake in PFS. PTC Indias wholly owned subsidiary PTC Energy Limited has renewable energy portfolio of 288.8 MW consisting of 50 MW wind power projects in Madhya Pradesh, 50 MW wind power project in Karnataka and 188.8 MW wind power projects in Andhra Pradesh. PTC was born on 16th April 1999 out of the need for an institution, which would provide credit risk mitigation to private power project developers. At a point in time when no private player was willing to venture into this arena, the Government initiated the inception of the company. The trading activities undertaken by PTC include long term trading of power generated from large power projects as well as short term trading arising as a result of supply and demand mismatches, which inevitably arise in various regions of the country. Today, the company is not just the leading power trader in the country, but has also diversified into the unique role of being a Complete Energy Solutions Provider. The Company commenced its business on 15th July of the year 1999 with initial contribution from POWERGRID, NTPC, Power Finance Corporation and Individuals. The development agreement for the project Hirma Mega Power Projec

