SectorTrading
Open₹152
Prev. Close₹152.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,183.35
Day's High₹152.5
Day's Low₹140
52 Week's High₹254.6
52 Week's Low₹140.35
Book Value₹147.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,198.88
P/E11.82
EPS12.93
Divi. Yield5.1
The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
296.01
296.01
296.01
296.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,851.94
3,836.27
3,618.9
3,406.13
Net Worth
4,147.95
4,132.28
3,914.91
3,702.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16,963.29
16,442.97
18,189.04
14,074.83
yoy growth (%)
3.16
-9.59
29.23
12.81
Raw materials
-16,052.86
-15,876.67
-17,563.38
-13,479.27
As % of sales
94.63
96.55
96.56
95.76
Employee costs
-45.36
-39.21
-30.42
-28.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
625.83
423.66
444.75
409.03
Depreciation
-2.79
-2.85
-2.85
-2.71
Tax paid
-155.32
-102.42
-125.57
-118.14
Working capital
-24.25
1,205.38
658.41
-696.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.16
-9.59
29.23
12.81
Op profit growth
43.89
20.57
17.32
1.54
EBIT growth
36.54
-14.82
3.38
12.25
Net profit growth
28.15
0.28
9.73
24.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,439.37
15,246.71
16,279.25
17,796.09
17,824.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,439.37
15,246.71
16,279.25
17,796.09
17,824.51
Other Operating Income
323.85
427.13
577.14
549.41
276.3
Other Income
95.13
23.96
23.38
28.16
22.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee
Sangeeta Kaushik
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prakash Mhaske
Nominee
Mahendra Kumar Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jayant Dasgupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rashmi Verma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
NARENDRA KUMAR
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajiv Ranjan Jha
Chairman & Managing Director
MANOJ KUMAR JHAWAR
Nominee
Mohammad Afzal
Nominee
Shri Rajiv Kumar Rohilla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
ARABANDI VENU PRASAD
Additional Director
MINI IPE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PTC India Ltd
Summary
PTC India Limited (PTC) is the leading provider of power trading solutions in India. Its primary focus is to develop a commercially vibrant power market in the country. PTC Indias subsidiary PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides total financing solutions to the energy value chain. PTC India holds 65% stake in PFS. PTC Indias wholly owned subsidiary PTC Energy Limited has renewable energy portfolio of 288.8 MW consisting of 50 MW wind power projects in Madhya Pradesh, 50 MW wind power project in Karnataka and 188.8 MW wind power projects in Andhra Pradesh. PTC was born on 16th April 1999 out of the need for an institution, which would provide credit risk mitigation to private power project developers. At a point in time when no private player was willing to venture into this arena, the Government initiated the inception of the company. The trading activities undertaken by PTC include long term trading of power generated from large power projects as well as short term trading arising as a result of supply and demand mismatches, which inevitably arise in various regions of the country. Today, the company is not just the leading power trader in the country, but has also diversified into the unique role of being a Complete Energy Solutions Provider. The Company commenced its business on 15th July of the year 1999 with initial contribution from POWERGRID, NTPC, Power Finance Corporation and Individuals. The development agreement for the project Hirma Mega Power Projec
Read More
The PTC India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹141.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PTC India Ltd is ₹4198.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PTC India Ltd is 11.82 and 1.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PTC India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PTC India Ltd is ₹140.35 and ₹254.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PTC India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.56%, 3 Years at 11.34%, 1 Year at -20.35%, 6 Month at -28.53%, 3 Month at -25.06% and 1 Month at -13.95%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.