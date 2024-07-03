iifl-logo-icon 1
PTC India Ltd Share Price

141.85
(-6.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open152
  • Day's High152.5
  • 52 Wk High254.6
  • Prev. Close152.37
  • Day's Low140
  • 52 Wk Low 140.35
  • Turnover (lac)4,183.35
  • P/E11.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value147.66
  • EPS12.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,198.88
  • Div. Yield5.1
No Records Found

PTC India Ltd KEY RATIOS

PTC India Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.8

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

4 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

PTC India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

PTC India Declares ₹7.80 Final Dividend for FY24

PTC India Declares ₹7.80 Final Dividend for FY24

4 Oct 2024|01:39 PM

The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

PTC India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.21%

Non-Promoter- 42.42%

Institutions: 42.42%

Non-Institutions: 41.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PTC India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

296.01

296.01

296.01

296.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,851.94

3,836.27

3,618.9

3,406.13

Net Worth

4,147.95

4,132.28

3,914.91

3,702.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16,963.29

16,442.97

18,189.04

14,074.83

yoy growth (%)

3.16

-9.59

29.23

12.81

Raw materials

-16,052.86

-15,876.67

-17,563.38

-13,479.27

As % of sales

94.63

96.55

96.56

95.76

Employee costs

-45.36

-39.21

-30.42

-28.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

625.83

423.66

444.75

409.03

Depreciation

-2.79

-2.85

-2.85

-2.71

Tax paid

-155.32

-102.42

-125.57

-118.14

Working capital

-24.25

1,205.38

658.41

-696.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.16

-9.59

29.23

12.81

Op profit growth

43.89

20.57

17.32

1.54

EBIT growth

36.54

-14.82

3.38

12.25

Net profit growth

28.15

0.28

9.73

24.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,439.37

15,246.71

16,279.25

17,796.09

17,824.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,439.37

15,246.71

16,279.25

17,796.09

17,824.51

Other Operating Income

323.85

427.13

577.14

549.41

276.3

Other Income

95.13

23.96

23.38

28.16

22.76

PTC India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PTC India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee

Sangeeta Kaushik

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prakash Mhaske

Nominee

Mahendra Kumar Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jayant Dasgupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rashmi Verma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

NARENDRA KUMAR

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajiv Ranjan Jha

Chairman & Managing Director

MANOJ KUMAR JHAWAR

Nominee

Mohammad Afzal

Nominee

Shri Rajiv Kumar Rohilla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

ARABANDI VENU PRASAD

Additional Director

MINI IPE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PTC India Ltd

Summary

PTC India Limited (PTC) is the leading provider of power trading solutions in India. Its primary focus is to develop a commercially vibrant power market in the country. PTC Indias subsidiary PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides total financing solutions to the energy value chain. PTC India holds 65% stake in PFS. PTC Indias wholly owned subsidiary PTC Energy Limited has renewable energy portfolio of 288.8 MW consisting of 50 MW wind power projects in Madhya Pradesh, 50 MW wind power project in Karnataka and 188.8 MW wind power projects in Andhra Pradesh. PTC was born on 16th April 1999 out of the need for an institution, which would provide credit risk mitigation to private power project developers. At a point in time when no private player was willing to venture into this arena, the Government initiated the inception of the company. The trading activities undertaken by PTC include long term trading of power generated from large power projects as well as short term trading arising as a result of supply and demand mismatches, which inevitably arise in various regions of the country. Today, the company is not just the leading power trader in the country, but has also diversified into the unique role of being a Complete Energy Solutions Provider. The Company commenced its business on 15th July of the year 1999 with initial contribution from POWERGRID, NTPC, Power Finance Corporation and Individuals. The development agreement for the project Hirma Mega Power Projec
Company FAQs

What is the PTC India Ltd share price today?

The PTC India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹141.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of PTC India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PTC India Ltd is ₹4198.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PTC India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PTC India Ltd is 11.82 and 1.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PTC India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PTC India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PTC India Ltd is ₹140.35 and ₹254.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PTC India Ltd?

PTC India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.56%, 3 Years at 11.34%, 1 Year at -20.35%, 6 Month at -28.53%, 3 Month at -25.06% and 1 Month at -13.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PTC India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PTC India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.22 %
Institutions - 42.43 %
Public - 41.36 %

