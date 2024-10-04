Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.35
-7.84
28.28
13.85
Op profit growth
-7.18
19.99
9.32
20.93
EBIT growth
-7.16
11.33
-0.22
21.56
Net profit growth
22.06
3.43
-14.31
28.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.22
10.07
7.73
9.07
EBIT margin
8.83
9.64
7.98
10.26
Net profit margin
2.44
2.03
1.8
2.7
RoCE
9.71
10.37
9.75
11.46
RoNW
2.6
2.32
2.34
2.79
RoA
0.67
0.54
0.55
0.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
15.46
13.72
5.57
17.09
Dividend per share
7.5
5.5
4
3
Cash EPS
11.77
9.02
8.71
13.29
Book value per share
149.32
141.46
125.63
130.23
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.04
2.81
15.63
5.43
P/CEPS
6.62
4.27
9.99
6.98
P/B
0.52
0.27
0.69
0.71
EV/EBIDTA
7.21
6.39
8.7
7.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
33.31
21.41
Tax payout
-31.59
-31.03
-35.22
-34.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
131.31
104.34
61.56
83.41
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-88.16
-74.68
-53.99
-73.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.75
-1.51
-1.66
-1.96
Net debt / equity
2.28
2.54
3.2
2.51
Net debt / op. profit
5.96
5.84
7.83
6.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-87.5
-87.71
-89.42
-88.03
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.32
-0.24
-0.28
Other costs
-2.91
-1.88
-2.59
-2.59
The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.
