PTC India Ltd Key Ratios

140.15
(2.85%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:29:57 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR PTC India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.35

-7.84

28.28

13.85

Op profit growth

-7.18

19.99

9.32

20.93

EBIT growth

-7.16

11.33

-0.22

21.56

Net profit growth

22.06

3.43

-14.31

28.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.22

10.07

7.73

9.07

EBIT margin

8.83

9.64

7.98

10.26

Net profit margin

2.44

2.03

1.8

2.7

RoCE

9.71

10.37

9.75

11.46

RoNW

2.6

2.32

2.34

2.79

RoA

0.67

0.54

0.55

0.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

15.46

13.72

5.57

17.09

Dividend per share

7.5

5.5

4

3

Cash EPS

11.77

9.02

8.71

13.29

Book value per share

149.32

141.46

125.63

130.23

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.04

2.81

15.63

5.43

P/CEPS

6.62

4.27

9.99

6.98

P/B

0.52

0.27

0.69

0.71

EV/EBIDTA

7.21

6.39

8.7

7.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

33.31

21.41

Tax payout

-31.59

-31.03

-35.22

-34.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

131.31

104.34

61.56

83.41

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-88.16

-74.68

-53.99

-73.29

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.75

-1.51

-1.66

-1.96

Net debt / equity

2.28

2.54

3.2

2.51

Net debt / op. profit

5.96

5.84

7.83

6.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.5

-87.71

-89.42

-88.03

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.32

-0.24

-0.28

Other costs

-2.91

-1.88

-2.59

-2.59

