PTC India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
13,308.47
11,995.88
13,453.86
14,168.69
14,272.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,308.47
11,995.88
13,453.86
14,168.69
14,272.83
Other Operating Income
214.08
349.77
301.05
260.23
192.81
Other Income
51.93
13.84
17.82
18.75
19.43
Total Income
13,574.48
12,359.49
13,772.73
14,447.67
14,485.07
Total Expenditure
12,487.51
11,312.31
12,598.49
13,101.05
13,021.56
PBIDT
1,086.97
1,047.18
1,174.24
1,346.62
1,463.51
Interest
417.34
461.62
569.61
706.05
879.24
PBDT
669.63
585.56
604.63
640.57
584.27
Depreciation
76.13
76.24
75.77
74.9
75.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
120.96
152.19
155.66
128.51
88.82
Deferred Tax
30.49
-20.68
-21.36
29.31
62.03
Reported Profit After Tax
442.05
377.81
394.56
407.85
358.1
Minority Interest After NP
51.43
48.8
36.76
27.75
36.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
390.62
329.01
357.8
380.1
322.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.09
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
390.62
329.01
357.8
380.1
322.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.2
11.11
12.09
12.84
10.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
296.01
296.01
296.01
296.01
296.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.16
8.72
8.72
9.5
10.25
PBDTM(%)
5.03
4.88
4.49
4.52
4.09
PATM(%)
3.32
3.14
2.93
2.87
2.5
The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
