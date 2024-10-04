PTC India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
296.01
296.01
296.01
296.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,851.94
3,836.27
3,618.9
3,406.13
Net Worth
4,147.95
4,132.28
3,914.91
3,702.14
Minority Interest
Debt
401.53
201.86
1,231.67
956.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.62
9.03
1.55
1.82
Total Liabilities
4,556.1
4,343.17
5,148.13
4,660.83
Fixed Assets
17.74
19.11
21.94
21.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
916.43
1,646.71
1,777.67
1,957.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
41.3
35.86
21.95
15.69
Networking Capital
2,892.43
1,462.36
2,428.62
2,248.58
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
5,755.33
5,397.85
6,739.22
5,836.43
Debtor Days
125.58
Other Current Assets
770.61
173.5
107.17
157.59
Sundry Creditors
-3,528.7
-3,994.22
-4,286.4
-3,624.47
Creditor Days
77.98
Other Current Liabilities
-104.81
-114.77
-131.37
-120.97
Cash
688.2
1,179.13
897.95
418.09
Total Assets
4,556.1
4,343.17
5,148.13
4,660.83
The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.
