PTC India Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4,855.98
4,516.73
3,371.74
3,366.9
5,009.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,855.98
4,516.73
3,371.74
3,366.9
5,009.76
Other Operating Income
272.01
168.86
135.65
61.11
59.78
Other Income
76.92
42.28
3.77
7.97
71.85
Total Income
5,204.91
4,727.87
3,511.16
3,435.98
5,141.39
Total Expenditure
4,821.73
4,381.63
3,276.59
3,178.29
4,774.93
PBIDT
383.18
346.24
234.57
257.69
366.46
Interest
91.01
102.24
100.36
104.39
108.79
PBDT
292.17
244
134.21
153.3
257.67
Depreciation
2.23
2.27
2.68
2.57
2.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
57.52
51.02
54.6
22.47
54.03
Deferred Tax
-1.4
1.27
-19.24
16.73
-1.09
Reported Profit After Tax
233.82
189.44
96.17
111.53
202.31
Minority Interest After NP
16.58
15.54
4.85
17.63
20.93
Net Profit after Minority Interest
217.24
173.9
91.32
93.9
181.38
Extra-ordinary Items
71.04
38.68
-11.98
0
51.44
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
146.2
135.22
103.3
93.9
129.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.34
5.87
2.91
2.68
6.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
296.01
296.01
296.01
296.01
296.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.89
7.66
6.95
7.65
7.31
PBDTM(%)
6.01
5.4
3.98
4.55
5.14
PATM(%)
4.81
4.19
2.85
3.31
4.03
The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
