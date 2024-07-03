PTC India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,439.37
15,246.71
16,279.25
17,796.09
17,824.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,439.37
15,246.71
16,279.25
17,796.09
17,824.51
Other Operating Income
323.85
427.13
577.14
549.41
276.3
Other Income
95.13
23.96
23.38
28.16
22.76
Total Income
16,858.35
15,697.8
16,879.77
18,373.66
18,123.57
Total Expenditure
15,721.39
14,568.03
15,282.22
16,676.11
16,278.52
PBIDT
1,136.96
1,129.77
1,597.55
1,697.55
1,845.05
Interest
423.55
466.73
751.47
918.98
1,155.29
PBDT
713.41
663.04
846.08
778.57
689.76
Depreciation
10.01
9.94
101.32
100.01
100.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
175.56
193.45
153.04
176.16
102.54
Deferred Tax
-5.32
-25.19
40.05
44.78
80.69
Reported Profit After Tax
533.16
484.84
551.67
457.62
406.06
Minority Interest After NP
56.28
61.55
45.51
8.96
38.51
Net Profit after Minority Interest
476.88
423.29
506.16
448.66
367.55
Extra-ordinary Items
23.63
0
0
-13.93
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
453.25
423.29
506.16
462.59
367.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.11
15.05
17.1
15.16
12.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
78
78
75
55
Equity
296.01
296.01
296.01
296.01
296.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.91
7.4
9.81
9.53
10.35
PBDTM(%)
4.33
4.34
5.19
4.37
3.86
PATM(%)
3.24
3.17
3.38
2.57
2.27
The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
