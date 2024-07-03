iifl-logo-icon 1
PTC India Ltd Annually Results

138.13
(-3.92%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,439.37

15,246.71

16,279.25

17,796.09

17,824.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,439.37

15,246.71

16,279.25

17,796.09

17,824.51

Other Operating Income

323.85

427.13

577.14

549.41

276.3

Other Income

95.13

23.96

23.38

28.16

22.76

Total Income

16,858.35

15,697.8

16,879.77

18,373.66

18,123.57

Total Expenditure

15,721.39

14,568.03

15,282.22

16,676.11

16,278.52

PBIDT

1,136.96

1,129.77

1,597.55

1,697.55

1,845.05

Interest

423.55

466.73

751.47

918.98

1,155.29

PBDT

713.41

663.04

846.08

778.57

689.76

Depreciation

10.01

9.94

101.32

100.01

100.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

175.56

193.45

153.04

176.16

102.54

Deferred Tax

-5.32

-25.19

40.05

44.78

80.69

Reported Profit After Tax

533.16

484.84

551.67

457.62

406.06

Minority Interest After NP

56.28

61.55

45.51

8.96

38.51

Net Profit after Minority Interest

476.88

423.29

506.16

448.66

367.55

Extra-ordinary Items

23.63

0

0

-13.93

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

453.25

423.29

506.16

462.59

367.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.11

15.05

17.1

15.16

12.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

78

78

75

55

Equity

296.01

296.01

296.01

296.01

296.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.91

7.4

9.81

9.53

10.35

PBDTM(%)

4.33

4.34

5.19

4.37

3.86

PATM(%)

3.24

3.17

3.38

2.57

2.27

