PTC India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
625.83
423.66
444.75
409.03
Depreciation
-2.79
-2.85
-2.85
-2.71
Tax paid
-155.32
-102.42
-125.57
-118.14
Working capital
-24.25
1,205.38
658.41
-696.17
Other operating items
Operating
443.46
1,523.77
974.74
-407.99
Capital expenditure
2.36
2.36
1.12
2.85
Free cash flow
445.82
1,526.13
975.86
-405.14
Equity raised
6,213.06
5,820.8
5,501.8
5,166.48
Investing
340.32
-128.75
-522.44
898.96
Financing
795.74
1,521.73
1,409.74
1,454.98
Dividends paid
0
0
118.4
88.79
Net in cash
7,794.94
8,739.91
7,483.36
7,204.08
The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
