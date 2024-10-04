iifl-logo-icon 1
PTC India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

141.85
(-6.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

PTC India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

625.83

423.66

444.75

409.03

Depreciation

-2.79

-2.85

-2.85

-2.71

Tax paid

-155.32

-102.42

-125.57

-118.14

Working capital

-24.25

1,205.38

658.41

-696.17

Other operating items

Operating

443.46

1,523.77

974.74

-407.99

Capital expenditure

2.36

2.36

1.12

2.85

Free cash flow

445.82

1,526.13

975.86

-405.14

Equity raised

6,213.06

5,820.8

5,501.8

5,166.48

Investing

340.32

-128.75

-522.44

898.96

Financing

795.74

1,521.73

1,409.74

1,454.98

Dividends paid

0

0

118.4

88.79

Net in cash

7,794.94

8,739.91

7,483.36

7,204.08

Whatsapp
