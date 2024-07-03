PTC India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
9,372.71
6,738.64
9,700.73
6,267.27
8,979.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,372.71
6,738.64
9,700.73
6,267.27
8,979.44
Other Operating Income
440.87
196.76
127.09
199.77
227.36
Other Income
119.2
-7.81
102.94
18.18
5.78
Total Income
9,932.78
6,927.59
9,930.76
6,485.22
9,212.58
Total Expenditure
9,203.36
6,454.88
9,266.51
6,084.97
8,483.06
PBIDT
729.42
472.71
664.25
400.25
729.52
Interest
193.25
204.75
218.8
155.45
311.28
PBDT
536.17
267.96
445.45
244.8
418.24
Depreciation
4.5
5.25
4.76
-40.8
50.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
108.54
77.07
98.49
94.74
98.71
Deferred Tax
-0.13
-2.51
-2.81
-20.65
-4.54
Reported Profit After Tax
423.26
188.15
345.01
211.51
273.33
Minority Interest After NP
32.12
22.48
33.8
25.41
36.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
391.14
165.67
311.21
186.1
237.19
Extra-ordinary Items
109.72
-40.03
69.16
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
281.42
205.7
242.05
186.1
237.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.21
5.6
10.51
6.29
8.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
296.01
296.01
296.01
296.01
296.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.78
7.01
6.84
6.38
8.12
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
4.51
2.79
3.55
3.37
3.04
The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.