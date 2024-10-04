Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16,963.29
16,442.97
18,189.04
14,074.83
yoy growth (%)
3.16
-9.59
29.23
12.81
Raw materials
-16,052.86
-15,876.67
-17,563.38
-13,479.27
As % of sales
94.63
96.55
96.56
95.76
Employee costs
-45.36
-39.21
-30.42
-28.66
As % of sales
0.26
0.23
0.16
0.2
Other costs
-237.38
-90.87
-233.47
-258.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.39
0.55
1.28
1.83
Operating profit
627.69
436.22
361.77
308.34
OPM
3.7
2.65
1.98
2.19
Depreciation
-2.79
-2.85
-2.85
-2.71
Interest expense
-27.81
-55.04
-117.28
-134.59
Other income
28.74
45.33
203.11
237.99
Profit before tax
625.83
423.66
444.75
409.03
Taxes
-155.32
-102.42
-125.57
-118.14
Tax rate
-24.81
-24.17
-28.23
-28.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
470.51
321.24
319.18
290.89
Exceptional items
-60.26
-1.13
0.02
-0.02
Net profit
410.25
320.11
319.19
290.86
yoy growth (%)
28.15
0.28
9.73
24.07
NPM
2.41
1.94
1.75
2.06
The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.
