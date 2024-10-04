iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PTC India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

144.98
(2.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PTC India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16,963.29

16,442.97

18,189.04

14,074.83

yoy growth (%)

3.16

-9.59

29.23

12.81

Raw materials

-16,052.86

-15,876.67

-17,563.38

-13,479.27

As % of sales

94.63

96.55

96.56

95.76

Employee costs

-45.36

-39.21

-30.42

-28.66

As % of sales

0.26

0.23

0.16

0.2

Other costs

-237.38

-90.87

-233.47

-258.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.39

0.55

1.28

1.83

Operating profit

627.69

436.22

361.77

308.34

OPM

3.7

2.65

1.98

2.19

Depreciation

-2.79

-2.85

-2.85

-2.71

Interest expense

-27.81

-55.04

-117.28

-134.59

Other income

28.74

45.33

203.11

237.99

Profit before tax

625.83

423.66

444.75

409.03

Taxes

-155.32

-102.42

-125.57

-118.14

Tax rate

-24.81

-24.17

-28.23

-28.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

470.51

321.24

319.18

290.89

Exceptional items

-60.26

-1.13

0.02

-0.02

Net profit

410.25

320.11

319.19

290.86

yoy growth (%)

28.15

0.28

9.73

24.07

NPM

2.41

1.94

1.75

2.06

PTC India : related Articles

PTC India Declares ₹7.80 Final Dividend for FY24

PTC India Declares ₹7.80 Final Dividend for FY24

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|01:39 PM

The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR PTC India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.