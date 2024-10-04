Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

PTC INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 12th day of November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

PTC INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 interalia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of PTC India Limited in its meeting held today i.e. 13 August 2024 has considered, approved and taken on record Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) along with the limited review report thereon for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Copy of Un-audited financial results along with limited review report is enclosed. The Board Meeting commenced at 04: 00 p.m. and concluded at 05:45 p.m. on the same day. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

In Continuation of Letter dated June 13, 2024, about he cessation of Dr. Rajib Kumar Mishra as Chairman & Managing Director of PTC India Limited pursuant to the SEBI order dated June 12, 2024. The Board of PTC India Limited decided in its meeting held on June 13, 2024 has decided to Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar (DIN-07306454), WTD shall also exercise the powers of Chairman & Managing Director as have been delegated by the Board from time to time w.e.f. June 13, 2024

Board Meeting 7 Jun 2024 21 May 2024

PTC INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and consider recommendation of final dividend if any to shareholders for the FY 2023-24 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. This is to bring to your kind notice that the Board Meeting proposed on May 30th 2024 for consideration of the approval of the standalone and consolidated Financial Results of PTC India Limited for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 including recommendation for Final Dividend for FY 23-24 has been deferred on account of non-availability of Financial results of PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS), a subsidiary company of PTC India Limited, for consideration. PFS, in which the company holds 64.99% stake, is registered with the RBI as Non- Banking Financila Company (NBFC). The Company will submit its financial results in due course and date of Board Meeting will be intimated separately. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) PTC INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With regard to above captioned subject, notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 7th day of June, 2024 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and consider recommendation of final dividend, if any to shareholders for the FY 2023-24 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of PTC India Limited in its meeting held on today i.e., June 7, 2024 has considered, approved and taken on record the followings: - 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the audit report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Copy of Audited Financial Results along with audit report is enclosed. 2. Further, we do hereby declare and confirm that the Audit Report issued by M/s. T R Chadha & Co LLP Statutory Auditors of the Company on Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 are with unmodified opinion and Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 are with modified opinion. 3. Recommended a Final dividend @ 78% i.e. Re.7.80/- per share to the shareholders for their approval. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024