To the Members of PTC India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PTC India Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw your attention to Note 50(j) to the Standalone Financial Statements which states that, the Company has a material subsidiary PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFSL) in which the Company has total investment of Rs. 754.77 Crores. The Statutory Auditor of PFSL has issued qualified opinion on 03 matters which are fully described in Note 50(k)(i), (ii) & (iv) to the Standalone Financial Statements and are mainly related with payment/reimbursement of personal expenses of Rs. 0.497 Crores, strengthening of internal control system, Corporate Governance related issues and matters related with resignation of independent directors in previous years. As per the Statutory Auditor of PFSL, the impact of these matters on PFSL, is presently unascertainable.

5. We draw your attention to Note 50(l)(i) to the Standalone Financial Statements regarding resignation of three independent directors of the Company w.e.f. December 05, 2022 and resignation of one independent director w.e.f. December 06, 2022 wherein they have raised issues related to corporate governance and compliance, divergent views of Board members and non-implementation of recommendations in respect of Risk Management Committee (RMC) report of the Company, calling meetings at short notice and few other matters as detailed in their respective resignation letters filed by the Company with the stock exchanges.

The Board of the Company has noted these resignation letters and the managements replies thereon in its meetings dated December 6, 2022 and December 7, 2022. Further, the Company has rebutted these claims and has submitted the clarifications on the issues raised by these independent directors to the stock exchanges on December 8, 2022.

6. We draw your attention to Note 50(l)(ii) to the Standalone Financial Statements which states that, the Company has received emails dated June 22, 2023 and July 10, 2023 from SEBI asking data/information from the Company regarding certain matters, mainly related with the process of the appointment of its Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) and matters mentioned in Note 50(l)(i) of the Standalone Financial Statements. The Board constituted a Sub-Committee of the directors on June 30, 2023 to look into the matters relating to the communication received from SEBI on June 22, 2023 and related aspects and to suggest further course of action. In respect of SEBIs email dated June 22, 2023, the Company had submitted an interim reply to SEBI on June 27,2023. Thereafter, the Board, in its meeting dated August 12, 2023, had approved the final response to be submitted to SEBI which has been submitted by the Company to SEBI on November 9, 2023.

Further, in respect of SEBIs email dated July 10, 2023, the Company has submitted interim reply to SEBI on July 14, 2023. Thereafter, the Board, in its meeting dated January 17, 2024, had approved the final response to be submitted to SEBI, which was submitted to SEBI on January 24, 2024. There is no further communication in this regard.

7. We draw your attention to Note 5A to the Standalone Financial Statements which states that, the Shareholders of the Company, at their meeting held on March 28, 2024, have approved the disinvestment by way of sale, transfer or otherwise dispose off, its entire shareholding in the wholly owned subsidiary viz. PTC Energy Limited (PEL) to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) or its associate companies, not being a related party, subject to regulatory approvals and such other consents, approvals, permissions, fulfilment of conditions precedent to the transaction and sanctions as may be necessary at a value of Rs. 925 Crores (Enterprise Value of Rs. 2,021 Crores, i.e. sum of outstanding debt and equity value), subject to adjustments in the abovementioned bid value on the date of closure of transaction as per the bid format.

The Management of the Company has assessed the conditions prescribed by Ind AS 105 "Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations" for classification of investment as "assets held for sale". Accordingly, the investment in PEL has been classified as "assets held for sale" in the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

8. We draw your attention to Note 6(a) to the Standalone Financial Statements which states that, the Company has investment in the equity shares (~5.62 %) of Sikkim Urja Limited (Formerly known as Teesta Urja Limited) (SUL). SUL owns a Hydro Electric Project of 1,200 MW capacity in the state of Sikkim. On October 4, 2023, flash flood in Sikkim arising out of a cloud burst, which has been declared as a disaster by Government of Sikkim under the Disaster Management Act 2005 vide Notification No. 399/ LR&DMD/GoS dated October 4, 2023, caused extensive damage to the abovementioned project.

Based on the available information and best estimation of the management, the Company has measured the fair value of its investment in SUL amounting to Rs. 99.03 Crores as on March 31, 2024. Accordingly, the carrying value of its investment in SUL, in the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company has reduced to Rs. 99.03 Crores as on March 31, 2024 from Rs. 221.10 Crores as on March 31, 2023 and the resultant impact of Rs. 122.08 Crores has been accounted for in Other Comprehensive

Income during the year ended March 31, 2024. Since the present situation is dynamic in nature, valuation shall be reviewed on quarterly basis as more definitive information is available with the Company from time to time.

9. We draw your attention to Note 35 to the Standalone Financial Statements which states that, the Company had filed an appeal with the Honble Supreme Court in 2014 against the Honble APTELs Order dated April 4, 2013, which required the Company to pay the compensation (along with simple interest @ 6% p.a.) to the power supplier due to the non-offtake of power by the Company as per the "Take or Pay" clause of the arrangement. As per the Courts directions, the Company deposited Rs. 20.85 Crores (50% of the compensation) with the supplier in April 2013. The Honble Supreme Court vide order dated October 27, 2014 admitted the case and directed the parties to maintain status quo. As per the legal opinion obtained, the Company has a good case. Considering there is no movement in the matter and the last hearing in the Honble Supreme Court was taken place in April 2016, as an abundant caution, during the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has created a provision of Rs. 20.48 Crores against the amount deposited with the supplier and disclosed the same as an exceptional item in the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

10. We draw your attention to Note 50(l)(iii) to the Standalone Financial Statements which states that, the composition of Board of the Company was not in accordance with the requirement of SEBI (LODR), 2015 in terms of minimum number of independent directors from April 01, 2023 to April 12, 2023 and January 18, 2024 to May 5, 2024. The Company has appointed required independent director on May 6, 2024 and its Board Composition is in compliance with SEBI (LODR), 2015 w.e.f. May 06, 2024.

11. We draw your attention to Note 50(l)(iv) to the Standalone Financial Statements which states that, based on a review of legal expenses incurred by the Company, the Audit Committee in its meeting dated June 06, 2024 has recommended that an expert agency shall examine the services provided by an advocate in respect of which the Company had incurred expenses of Rs. 0.55 Crores (excluding GST) and ascertain as to whether these services were provided for the purposes of the Company. The expert agency shall submit its report to the Audit Committee by June 17, 2024.

Our opinion on standalone financial statements of the company is not modified in respect of matters mentioned in paras 4 to 11 above.

Key Audit Matters

12. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the matter Reconciliation and Impairment of Trade Receivables Principal Audit Procedures The reconciliation and recoverability of trade receivables and the level of provisions for doubtful trade receivable involves significant judgements by the management due to customer specific contractual arrangements. In order to assess the recoverability and impairment of trade receivables, we performed following procedures: Further, the Company determines the allowance for credit losses based on historical loss experience adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions, customer specific contractual arrangements and corresponding amount payable to generator viz a viz amount recoverable from the parties. The Company also considers current and anticipated future economic conditions relating to industry the Company deals with. In calculating expected credit loss, the Company also considers the probability of default in future. • We evaluated the Companys credit control procedures and assessed and validated the ageing profile of trade receivables. • We assessed recoverability on a sample basis by reference to cash received subsequent to year-end, agreement to the terms of the contract in place. • We reviewed the system of reconciliation followed by the management with the State Electricity Utilities. Such reconciliation statements are signed by the company and utilities from time to time during every year. Where there were indicators that trade receivables were unlikely to be collected within contractual payment terms, we assessed the adequacy of the allowance for impairment of trade receivables. To do this: • We assessed the ageing of trade receivables, dispute with customers, the past payment and credit history of the customer. • We evaluated evidence from the legal and external experts reports on contentious matters. • We assessed the profile of trade receivables and the economic environment applicable to these customers. • We considered the historical accuracy of forecasting the allowance for impairment of trade receivables. Impairment of Investments Principal Audit Procedures At the end of every reporting period, the Company assesses whether there is any indication that an asset or cash generating unit (CGU) may be impaired. If any such indication exists, the Company estimates the recoverable amount of the asset or CGU. • Read the Co mpanys accounting policies with respect to impairment in accordance with Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets"; The determination of recoverable amount, being the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value-inuse involves significant estimates, assumptions and judgements of the long-term financial projections. • Performed test of controls over key financial controls related to accounting, valuation and recoverability of assets through inspection of evidence; Impairment of assets is a key audit matter considering the significance of the carrying value, estimations and the significant judgements involved in the impairment assessment. • Performed substantive audit procedures including: o Obtaining the managements impairment assessment; o Evaluating the key assumptions; o Obtaining and evaluating the sensitivity analysis; • Assessing the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets". Provisions and Contingencies related to matters under litigations including regulatory matters Principal Audit Procedures The Company has recognised provisions for probable outflows relating to legal, tax and regulatory matters and have disclosed contingencies for legal, tax and regulatory matters where the obligations are considered possible. We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to: The Company in consultation with the legal, tax and other advisers assess a likelihood that a pending matter relating to tax, legal or regulatory will succeed. In performing this assessment, the Company applies judgement and has recognised provisions based on whether additional amounts will be payable and has disclosed contingent liabilities where economic outflows are considered possible. (1) identification, evaluation, recognition of provisions, disclosure of contingencies for matters under review or appeal with relevant adjudicating authorities by considering the assumptions and information used by management in performing this assessment; We have considered the provisions recorded and the contingencies relating to tax, legal and regulatory matters as a key audit matter as there is significant judgement to determine the possible outcome of matters under dispute and determining the amounts involved, which may vary depending on the outcome of the matters. (2) completeness and accuracy of the underlying data / information used in the assessment. For tax matters, with the help of our tax specialist, we evaluated the reasonableness of the managements positions by considering tax regulations and past decisions from tax authorities, new information and opinions obtained by the Company from its external tax advisors, where applicable. For regulatory matters, we evaluated the reasonableness of the managements positions by considering relevant assessment orders, court judgements, statutes, interpretations and amendments, circulars and external legal opinion obtained by the Company, where applicable. We also evaluated the disclosures provided in the notes to the standalone financial statements concerning these matters.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

13. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as stated above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

14. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

15. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

16. When we read the other information as stated above and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

17. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

18. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

19. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

20. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

21. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation; 22. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

23. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

24. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

25. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

26. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that: a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid standalone financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 26(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

c) the Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at March 31, 2024 in Note 36 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; and

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared or paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

"Annexure A" as referred to in paragraph 25 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date for the year ended March 31, 2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that: (i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets covered under Ind AS 116, ‘Leases.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so as to cover all the assets annually, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The company does not have any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets of the company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks till the date of this report are in agreement with the books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

(iii) The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, and granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) (A) The Company has provided guarantee to one subsidiary company, details of which are given below:

Particulars Amount (Rs. In Crores) Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 75.00

(B) The company has provided interest free loans to its employees during the year, details of which are given below:

Particulars Amount (Rs. In Crores) A. Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year. - Other Parties (Employees) 0.44 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case - Other Parties (Employees) 0.67

(b) The terms and conditions of the loans given and guarantee provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) In respect of the abovementioned interest free loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of guarantees provided to the subsidiary company. Further, the Company has not provided any security or loans or advances in the nature of loans to any other entity during the year.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products/services. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records. Accordingly, we are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employee state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. Further, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof which were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of any dispute, are given below:

(Amount Rs. In Crores)

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Involved Amount paid under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 5.13 5.13 AY 2018–19 ITAT Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3.95 3.95 AY 2020–21 ITAT Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4.47 – AY 2021–22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 69.85 – AY 2022–23 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Finance Act 1994 Service Tax 52.11 – FY 2013–14 to 2017–18 (upto June 2017) High Court Finance Act 1994 Penalty 52.11 – FY 2013–14 to 2017–18 (upto June 2017) High Court Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 17.16 4.29 AY 2012–13 CESTAT, Bengaluru

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, term loans availed by the Company during the year were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions, with the directors or persons connected with them, which are covered under Section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group does not have any CIC (Core Investment Company) as part of the group. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) The company does not have any unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount in respect of other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent CSR amount, to a Special account before the date of this report and within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

"ANNEXURE B" AS REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 26(F) UNDER ‘REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") for the year ended March 31, 2024

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PTC India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.