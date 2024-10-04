This is to inform that the 25th Annual General Meeting of PTC India Limited will be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 12:30 PM through video-conferencing or other audio visual means. Register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from Thursday 19th September, 2024 to Thursday 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). Voting Results and Report of Scrutinizer dated 26th September, 2024 of 25th Annual General Meeting are hereby submitted (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)