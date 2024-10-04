This is to inform that the 25th Annual General Meeting of PTC India Limited will be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 12:30 PM through video-conferencing or other audio visual means. Register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from Thursday 19th September, 2024 to Thursday 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). This amendment/ modification is issued to inform that the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer books has been revised to Friday, 20th September 2024 to Thursday, 26th September 2024 (both days inclusive) from Thursday, 19th September 2024 to Thursday, 26th September 2024 as intimated earlier. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)