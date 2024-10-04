|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|This is to inform that the 25th Annual General Meeting of PTC India Limited will be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 12:30 PM through video-conferencing or other audio visual means. Register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from Thursday 19th September, 2024 to Thursday 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). This amendment/ modification is issued to inform that the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer books has been revised to Friday, 20th September 2024 to Thursday, 26th September 2024 (both days inclusive) from Thursday, 19th September 2024 to Thursday, 26th September 2024 as intimated earlier. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)
The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.