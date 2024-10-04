|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Jun 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|7.8
|78
|Final
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of PTC India Limited in its meeting held on today i.e., June 7, 2024 has considered, approved and taken on record the followings: - Recommended a Final dividend @ 78% i.e. Re.7.80/- per share to the shareholders for their approval. Read less.. Members of the PTC India Limited whose name appears on the Companys Register of Members as on Thursday, 19th September, 2024 (Closing Hours) would be entitled to receive the final dividend (if declared at ensuing AGM) @ 78% (Rs. 7.8 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each) for FY 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)
