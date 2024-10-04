iifl-logo-icon 1
PTC India Ltd Dividend

Jan 17, 2025|12:29:59 PM

PTC India CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Jun 202419 Sep 202419 Sep 20247.878Final
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of PTC India Limited in its meeting held on today i.e., June 7, 2024 has considered, approved and taken on record the followings: - Recommended a Final dividend @ 78% i.e. Re.7.80/- per share to the shareholders for their approval. Read less.. Members of the PTC India Limited whose name appears on the Companys Register of Members as on Thursday, 19th September, 2024 (Closing Hours) would be entitled to receive the final dividend (if declared at ensuing AGM) @ 78% (Rs. 7.8 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each) for FY 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)

PTC India Declares ₹7.80 Final Dividend for FY24

4 Oct 2024|01:39 PM

The approved dividend rate of 78% applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

