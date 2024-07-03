SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹13.55
Prev. Close₹13.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,883.37
Day's High₹13.63
Day's Low₹12.69
52 Week's High₹21.1
52 Week's Low₹7.9
Book Value₹8.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,873.74
P/E25.58
EPS0.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5,370.11
5,370.11
5,370.55
5,370.55
Preference Capital
376.92
376.92
579.79
604.62
Reserves
-789.89
237.94
-93.93
-441.48
Net Worth
4,957.14
5,984.97
5,856.41
5,533.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,559.86
1,773.88
2,015.38
1,334.5
yoy growth (%)
-12.06
-11.98
51.02
-47.48
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-38.85
-52.03
-46.47
-46.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
96.7
-768.7
-411.46
-320.52
Depreciation
-227.5
-227.54
-239.12
-207.6
Tax paid
0
0
-6.91
0
Working capital
186.11
1,627.34
-93.05
-54.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.06
-11.98
51.02
-47.48
Op profit growth
-37.31
-1.19
-18.33
-24.36
EBIT growth
29.97
0.02
-15.99
-20.46
Net profit growth
-94.9
-553.82
30.53
196.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,364
3,231.16
3,259.52
1,559.86
1,773.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,364
3,231.16
3,259.52
1,559.86
1,773.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10,975.86
328.2
409.64
1,074.3
2,878.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajiv Rattan
Managing Director
Brijesh Narendra Gupta
Addtnl Independent Director
Pritika Poonia
Whole-time Director
ASIM KUMAR DE
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gaurav Toshkhani
Independent Director
Virender Singh
Reports by RattanIndia Power Ltd
Summary
RattanIndia Power Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Sophia Power Company Limited on October 8, 2007. On July 2009, the Company name was changed from Sophia Power Company Limited to Indiabulls Power Limited and further changed from Indiabulls Power Limited to RattanIndia Power Limited effective from October 30, 2014.RattanIndia Power is one of Indias largest private power generation company, with installed capacity of 2,700 MW thermal power plants at Amravati and Nashik (1,350 MW at each location) in Maharashtra, India with investments of Rs. 18,615 Crores (US $2.5 Billion). The power plants are spread over an area of 2,400 acres. The Company counts marquee funds like Goldman Sachs and VardePartners, USA as investors in the business. The Group has created a world class power generation assets with its deep focus on execution using best in class equipment and technology.The Company is a unit of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. The Company is principally engaged in the business of dealing in power generation, distribution, trading and transmission and other ancillary and incidental activities. It has s installed capacity of five units of 270 MW each at Amravati, Maharashtra to augment the power supply in the state of Maharashtra. The Company sells the power generated from 1350 MW power project under long term Power Purchase Agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Also, Company on merchant basis is engaged in trading of elect
Read More
The RattanIndia Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RattanIndia Power Ltd is ₹6873.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RattanIndia Power Ltd is 25.58 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RattanIndia Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RattanIndia Power Ltd is ₹7.9 and ₹21.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RattanIndia Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.19%, 3 Years at 20.47%, 1 Year at 42.63%, 6 Month at -21.45%, 3 Month at -19.54% and 1 Month at 0.15%.
