RattanIndia Power Ltd Share Price

12.8
(-5.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.55
  • Day's High13.63
  • 52 Wk High21.1
  • Prev. Close13.55
  • Day's Low12.69
  • 52 Wk Low 7.9
  • Turnover (lac)1,883.37
  • P/E25.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.69
  • EPS0.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,873.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

RattanIndia Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

13.55

Prev. Close

13.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1,883.37

Day's High

13.63

Day's Low

12.69

52 Week's High

21.1

52 Week's Low

7.9

Book Value

8.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,873.74

P/E

25.58

EPS

0.53

Divi. Yield

0

RattanIndia Power Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

RattanIndia Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

RattanIndia Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.06%

Non-Promoter- 10.97%

Institutions: 10.97%

Non-Institutions: 44.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RattanIndia Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5,370.11

5,370.11

5,370.55

5,370.55

Preference Capital

376.92

376.92

579.79

604.62

Reserves

-789.89

237.94

-93.93

-441.48

Net Worth

4,957.14

5,984.97

5,856.41

5,533.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,559.86

1,773.88

2,015.38

1,334.5

yoy growth (%)

-12.06

-11.98

51.02

-47.48

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-38.85

-52.03

-46.47

-46.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

96.7

-768.7

-411.46

-320.52

Depreciation

-227.5

-227.54

-239.12

-207.6

Tax paid

0

0

-6.91

0

Working capital

186.11

1,627.34

-93.05

-54.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.06

-11.98

51.02

-47.48

Op profit growth

-37.31

-1.19

-18.33

-24.36

EBIT growth

29.97

0.02

-15.99

-20.46

Net profit growth

-94.9

-553.82

30.53

196.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,364

3,231.16

3,259.52

1,559.86

1,773.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,364

3,231.16

3,259.52

1,559.86

1,773.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10,975.86

328.2

409.64

1,074.3

2,878.12

RattanIndia Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RattanIndia Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajiv Rattan

Managing Director

Brijesh Narendra Gupta

Addtnl Independent Director

Pritika Poonia

Whole-time Director

ASIM KUMAR DE

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gaurav Toshkhani

Independent Director

Virender Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RattanIndia Power Ltd

Summary

RattanIndia Power Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Sophia Power Company Limited on October 8, 2007. On July 2009, the Company name was changed from Sophia Power Company Limited to Indiabulls Power Limited and further changed from Indiabulls Power Limited to RattanIndia Power Limited effective from October 30, 2014.RattanIndia Power is one of Indias largest private power generation company, with installed capacity of 2,700 MW thermal power plants at Amravati and Nashik (1,350 MW at each location) in Maharashtra, India with investments of Rs. 18,615 Crores (US $2.5 Billion). The power plants are spread over an area of 2,400 acres. The Company counts marquee funds like Goldman Sachs and VardePartners, USA as investors in the business. The Group has created a world class power generation assets with its deep focus on execution using best in class equipment and technology.The Company is a unit of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. The Company is principally engaged in the business of dealing in power generation, distribution, trading and transmission and other ancillary and incidental activities. It has s installed capacity of five units of 270 MW each at Amravati, Maharashtra to augment the power supply in the state of Maharashtra. The Company sells the power generated from 1350 MW power project under long term Power Purchase Agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Also, Company on merchant basis is engaged in trading of elect
Company FAQs

What is the RattanIndia Power Ltd share price today?

The RattanIndia Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of RattanIndia Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RattanIndia Power Ltd is ₹6873.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RattanIndia Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RattanIndia Power Ltd is 25.58 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RattanIndia Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RattanIndia Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RattanIndia Power Ltd is ₹7.9 and ₹21.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RattanIndia Power Ltd?

RattanIndia Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.19%, 3 Years at 20.47%, 1 Year at 42.63%, 6 Month at -21.45%, 3 Month at -19.54% and 1 Month at 0.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RattanIndia Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RattanIndia Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.06 %
Institutions - 10.97 %
Public - 44.97 %

