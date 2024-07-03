Summary

RattanIndia Power Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Sophia Power Company Limited on October 8, 2007. On July 2009, the Company name was changed from Sophia Power Company Limited to Indiabulls Power Limited and further changed from Indiabulls Power Limited to RattanIndia Power Limited effective from October 30, 2014.RattanIndia Power is one of Indias largest private power generation company, with installed capacity of 2,700 MW thermal power plants at Amravati and Nashik (1,350 MW at each location) in Maharashtra, India with investments of Rs. 18,615 Crores (US $2.5 Billion). The power plants are spread over an area of 2,400 acres. The Company counts marquee funds like Goldman Sachs and VardePartners, USA as investors in the business. The Group has created a world class power generation assets with its deep focus on execution using best in class equipment and technology.The Company is a unit of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. The Company is principally engaged in the business of dealing in power generation, distribution, trading and transmission and other ancillary and incidental activities. It has s installed capacity of five units of 270 MW each at Amravati, Maharashtra to augment the power supply in the state of Maharashtra. The Company sells the power generated from 1350 MW power project under long term Power Purchase Agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Also, Company on merchant basis is engaged in trading of elect

