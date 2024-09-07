|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|8 Sep 2024
|Copy of Newspaper Publication for 17th Annual General meeting of the Company which will held on September 30, 2024 Notice of 17th Annual General Meeting of RattanIndia Power Limited (Company), cut-off date for remote e-voting and closure of Register of members of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) Proceedings of 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, the 30th Day of September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
