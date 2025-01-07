iifl-logo-icon 1
RattanIndia Power Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.9
(0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,559.86

1,773.88

2,015.38

1,334.5

yoy growth (%)

-12.06

-11.98

51.02

-47.48

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-38.85

-52.03

-46.47

-46.66

As % of sales

2.49

2.93

2.3

3.49

Other costs

-1,149.29

-1,128.85

-1,368.72

-552.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73.67

63.63

67.91

41.43

Operating profit

371.71

593

600.17

734.94

OPM

23.82

33.42

29.77

55.07

Depreciation

-227.5

-227.54

-239.12

-207.6

Interest expense

-664

-1,354

-996.63

-1,017.08

Other income

616.5

219.83

224.11

169.21

Profit before tax

96.7

-768.7

-411.46

-320.52

Taxes

0

0

-6.91

0

Tax rate

0

0

1.67

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

96.7

-768.7

-418.37

-320.52

Exceptional items

0

2,667.41

0

0

Net profit

96.7

1,898.7

-418.37

-320.52

yoy growth (%)

-94.9

-553.82

30.53

196.08

NPM

6.19

107.03

-20.75

-24.01

