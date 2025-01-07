Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,559.86
1,773.88
2,015.38
1,334.5
yoy growth (%)
-12.06
-11.98
51.02
-47.48
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-38.85
-52.03
-46.47
-46.66
As % of sales
2.49
2.93
2.3
3.49
Other costs
-1,149.29
-1,128.85
-1,368.72
-552.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.67
63.63
67.91
41.43
Operating profit
371.71
593
600.17
734.94
OPM
23.82
33.42
29.77
55.07
Depreciation
-227.5
-227.54
-239.12
-207.6
Interest expense
-664
-1,354
-996.63
-1,017.08
Other income
616.5
219.83
224.11
169.21
Profit before tax
96.7
-768.7
-411.46
-320.52
Taxes
0
0
-6.91
0
Tax rate
0
0
1.67
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
96.7
-768.7
-418.37
-320.52
Exceptional items
0
2,667.41
0
0
Net profit
96.7
1,898.7
-418.37
-320.52
yoy growth (%)
-94.9
-553.82
30.53
196.08
NPM
6.19
107.03
-20.75
-24.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.