iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RattanIndia Power Ltd Key Ratios

12.17
(1.42%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:54:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RattanIndia Power Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.06

-13.65

47.74

-46.43

Op profit growth

36.78

-15.62

-22.09

-25.31

EBIT growth

395.52

-13.81

-50.44

-23.12

Net profit growth

-669.62

-109.93

163.86

46.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

41.03

26.37

26.99

51.2

EBIT margin

83.26

14.77

14.8

44.13

Net profit margin

-60.36

9.31

-80.95

-45.32

RoCE

8.77

1.46

1.44

2.88

RoNW

-47.71

2.35

-12.66

-3.57

RoA

-1.58

0.23

-1.97

-0.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.75

0.33

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.52

-0.5

-7

-3.1

Book value per share

-0.03

2.03

8.48

14.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.46

4.06

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.01

-2.63

-0.73

-2.62

P/B

-2.19

1.54

0.6

0.57

EV/EBIDTA

7.45

18.37

22.69

19.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0.83

1.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

407.91

294.48

188.21

216.36

Inventory days

108.97

83.02

20.99

46.33

Creditor days

-7.86

-73.06

-113.57

-252.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.57

-0.09

-0.15

-0.49

Net debt / equity

-556.78

11.72

5.78

3.53

Net debt / op. profit

17.81

25.23

26.04

20.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.06

-7.37

-6.17

-8.35

Other costs

-53.9

-66.24

-66.82

-40.44

RattanIndia Pow. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RattanIndia Power Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.