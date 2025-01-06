iifl-logo-icon 1
RattanIndia Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.8
(-5.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

RattanIndia Pow. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

96.7

-768.7

-411.46

-320.52

Depreciation

-227.5

-227.54

-239.12

-207.6

Tax paid

0

0

-6.91

0

Working capital

186.11

1,627.34

-93.05

-54.3

Other operating items

Operating

55.3

631.08

-750.55

-582.42

Capital expenditure

-1.59

-5.84

246.65

251.2

Free cash flow

53.71

625.24

-503.9

-331.22

Equity raised

-269.54

2,130.93

4,077.84

4,650.85

Investing

-603.17

-1,698.3

156.52

230.89

Financing

3,318.07

-2,068.91

2,003.96

1,561.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,499.07

-1,011.02

5,734.41

6,112.45

