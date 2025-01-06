RattanIndia Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
96.7
-768.7
-411.46
-320.52
Depreciation
-227.5
-227.54
-239.12
-207.6
Tax paid
0
0
-6.91
0
Working capital
186.11
1,627.34
-93.05
-54.3
Other operating items
Operating
55.3
631.08
-750.55
-582.42
Capital expenditure
-1.59
-5.84
246.65
251.2
Free cash flow
53.71
625.24
-503.9
-331.22
Equity raised
-269.54
2,130.93
4,077.84
4,650.85
Investing
-603.17
-1,698.3
156.52
230.89
Financing
3,318.07
-2,068.91
2,003.96
1,561.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,499.07
-1,011.02
5,734.41
6,112.45
