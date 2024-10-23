|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Rattanindia Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of RattanIndia Power Limited (the Company) inter - alia for consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter & half year ended September 30 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results, Standalone and Consolidated, of RattanIndia Power Limited (the Company), for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Rattanindia Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday August 01 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We further wish to inform that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company closed earlier in compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company shall in continuation of the aforesaid compliance remain closed until 48 hours from the dissemination of the financial results to the Exchanges. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results, Standalone and Consolidated, of RattanIndia Power Limited (the Company), for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Rattanindia Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of RattanIndia Power Limited (the Company) inter- alia for consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024.
|Board Meeting
|9 Apr 2024
|9 Apr 2024
|Resignation of CFO Resignation of Company Secretary Appointment of Compliance Officer Appointment of CFO
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Rattanindia Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial Results of RattanIndia Power Limited for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and Limited Review Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)
