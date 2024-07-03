Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹27.55
Prev. Close₹27.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹27.55
Day's Low₹27.55
52 Week's High₹37.9
52 Week's Low₹18.9
Book Value₹34.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)130.86
P/E227.58
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.5
47.5
47.5
47.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.73
116.52
115.82
112.7
Net Worth
162.23
164.02
163.32
160.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.37
10.77
40.22
103.21
yoy growth (%)
5.54
-73.22
-61.02
-22.83
Raw materials
-0.58
-1.56
-24.04
-84.95
As % of sales
5.12
14.54
59.77
82.31
Employee costs
-3.81
-4.3
-3.65
-3.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.44
-2.74
1.51
-0.2
Depreciation
-2.68
-2.74
-2.89
-3.03
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.26
-0.13
-1.77
Working capital
2.41
-30.7
51.23
33.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.54
-73.22
-61.02
-22.83
Op profit growth
-154.41
-188.74
62.97
-80.98
EBIT growth
-463.24
-111.69
103.39
-42.35
Net profit growth
-83.53
-316.6
-59.34
111.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
30.01
37.44
42.98
31.29
29.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.01
37.44
42.98
31.29
29.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.73
4.6
2.54
2.22
2.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Pankaja Kumari Singh
Independent Director
Rohit Pandit
Independent Director
Aman Jain
Director
Satyendra Pal Singh
Director
Disha Kumari Singh
Reports by Energy Development Company Ltd
Summary
Energy Development Company Limited was incorporated as a public limited company as on the 19th January, 1995. The company took over execution of Harangi Mini Hydro Electric Power project on BOT (Build Operate Transfer) basis for a period of 40 years from the date of commissioning of the project. Presently, the Company is engaged in power generation, infrastructure development such as construction of bridges, hydro projects including operation and maintenance thereof, supply of materials etc.Accordingly an agreement was entered between the Government of Karnataka and M/s. Public Power International Inc (PPII) a group company of NEES acting on behalf of NEES. In accordance with this agreement a new company was incorporated on the 19th January, 1995 in the name of Energy Development Company Limited for executing the project.During the year 1999, the company signed Power Purchase Agreement with Karntaka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (Formerly KEB) for sale of entire energy generated, which would be valid for 20 years. The Harangi Hydro Electric Project was finally commissioned and synchronised with the grid on 14th July, 1999.The Company set up an additional capacity of 6 MW at its Harangi project site in 2006. A newly Engineering & Contract Division was opened up.During the year 2006-07, the Company acquired 30,000 (60% of total paid-up capital) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up of M/s. Ayyappa Hydro Power limited (AHPL). It also acquired the remaining 20,000 (40%
Read More
The Energy Development Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Energy Development Company Ltd is ₹130.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Energy Development Company Ltd is 227.58 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Energy Development Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Energy Development Company Ltd is ₹18.9 and ₹37.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Energy Development Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.76%, 3 Years at -12.07%, 1 Year at 4.18%, 6 Month at 16.89%, 3 Month at 14.31% and 1 Month at -0.83%.
