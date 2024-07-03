iifl-logo-icon 1
Energy Development Company Ltd Share Price

27.55
(0.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:06 AM

  • Open27.55
  • Day's High27.55
  • 52 Wk High37.9
  • Prev. Close27.4
  • Day's Low27.55
  • 52 Wk Low 18.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E227.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.61
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)130.86
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Energy Development Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

27.55

Prev. Close

27.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

27.55

Day's Low

27.55

52 Week's High

37.9

52 Week's Low

18.9

Book Value

34.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

130.86

P/E

227.58

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Energy Development Company Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Energy Development Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Energy Development Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.13%

Non-Promoter- 41.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Energy Development Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.5

47.5

47.5

47.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.73

116.52

115.82

112.7

Net Worth

162.23

164.02

163.32

160.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.37

10.77

40.22

103.21

yoy growth (%)

5.54

-73.22

-61.02

-22.83

Raw materials

-0.58

-1.56

-24.04

-84.95

As % of sales

5.12

14.54

59.77

82.31

Employee costs

-3.81

-4.3

-3.65

-3.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.44

-2.74

1.51

-0.2

Depreciation

-2.68

-2.74

-2.89

-3.03

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.26

-0.13

-1.77

Working capital

2.41

-30.7

51.23

33.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.54

-73.22

-61.02

-22.83

Op profit growth

-154.41

-188.74

62.97

-80.98

EBIT growth

-463.24

-111.69

103.39

-42.35

Net profit growth

-83.53

-316.6

-59.34

111.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

30.01

37.44

42.98

31.29

29.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.01

37.44

42.98

31.29

29.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.73

4.6

2.54

2.22

2.02

Energy Development Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Energy Development Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Pankaja Kumari Singh

Independent Director

Rohit Pandit

Independent Director

Aman Jain

Director

Satyendra Pal Singh

Director

Disha Kumari Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Energy Development Company Ltd

Summary

Energy Development Company Limited was incorporated as a public limited company as on the 19th January, 1995. The company took over execution of Harangi Mini Hydro Electric Power project on BOT (Build Operate Transfer) basis for a period of 40 years from the date of commissioning of the project. Presently, the Company is engaged in power generation, infrastructure development such as construction of bridges, hydro projects including operation and maintenance thereof, supply of materials etc.Accordingly an agreement was entered between the Government of Karnataka and M/s. Public Power International Inc (PPII) a group company of NEES acting on behalf of NEES. In accordance with this agreement a new company was incorporated on the 19th January, 1995 in the name of Energy Development Company Limited for executing the project.During the year 1999, the company signed Power Purchase Agreement with Karntaka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (Formerly KEB) for sale of entire energy generated, which would be valid for 20 years. The Harangi Hydro Electric Project was finally commissioned and synchronised with the grid on 14th July, 1999.The Company set up an additional capacity of 6 MW at its Harangi project site in 2006. A newly Engineering & Contract Division was opened up.During the year 2006-07, the Company acquired 30,000 (60% of total paid-up capital) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up of M/s. Ayyappa Hydro Power limited (AHPL). It also acquired the remaining 20,000 (40%
Company FAQs

What is the Energy Development Company Ltd share price today?

The Energy Development Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Energy Development Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Energy Development Company Ltd is ₹130.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Energy Development Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Energy Development Company Ltd is 227.58 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Energy Development Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Energy Development Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Energy Development Company Ltd is ₹18.9 and ₹37.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Energy Development Company Ltd?

Energy Development Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.76%, 3 Years at -12.07%, 1 Year at 4.18%, 6 Month at 16.89%, 3 Month at 14.31% and 1 Month at -0.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Energy Development Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Energy Development Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.86 %

