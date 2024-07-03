Summary

Energy Development Company Limited was incorporated as a public limited company as on the 19th January, 1995. The company took over execution of Harangi Mini Hydro Electric Power project on BOT (Build Operate Transfer) basis for a period of 40 years from the date of commissioning of the project. Presently, the Company is engaged in power generation, infrastructure development such as construction of bridges, hydro projects including operation and maintenance thereof, supply of materials etc.Accordingly an agreement was entered between the Government of Karnataka and M/s. Public Power International Inc (PPII) a group company of NEES acting on behalf of NEES. In accordance with this agreement a new company was incorporated on the 19th January, 1995 in the name of Energy Development Company Limited for executing the project.During the year 1999, the company signed Power Purchase Agreement with Karntaka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (Formerly KEB) for sale of entire energy generated, which would be valid for 20 years. The Harangi Hydro Electric Project was finally commissioned and synchronised with the grid on 14th July, 1999.The Company set up an additional capacity of 6 MW at its Harangi project site in 2006. A newly Engineering & Contract Division was opened up.During the year 2006-07, the Company acquired 30,000 (60% of total paid-up capital) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up of M/s. Ayyappa Hydro Power limited (AHPL). It also acquired the remaining 20,000 (40%

Read More