|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|The Annual Report of the company Energy Development Company Limited for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report for the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)
