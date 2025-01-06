Energy Development Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.44
-2.74
1.51
-0.2
Depreciation
-2.68
-2.74
-2.89
-3.03
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.26
-0.13
-1.77
Working capital
2.41
-30.7
51.23
33.37
Other operating items
Operating
-0.76
-36.45
49.72
28.35
Capital expenditure
0.15
0.07
0.05
-50.63
Free cash flow
-0.6
-36.38
49.77
-22.27
Equity raised
226.28
245.93
262.09
259.49
Investing
0.15
-4
-16.2
-15.38
Financing
37.75
21.32
5.02
12.94
Dividends paid
0
0
2.37
2.37
Net in cash
263.57
226.87
303.06
237.15
