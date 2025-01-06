iifl-logo-icon 1
Energy Development Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

26.03
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Energy Development Company Ltd

Energy Devl.Co. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.44

-2.74

1.51

-0.2

Depreciation

-2.68

-2.74

-2.89

-3.03

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.26

-0.13

-1.77

Working capital

2.41

-30.7

51.23

33.37

Other operating items

Operating

-0.76

-36.45

49.72

28.35

Capital expenditure

0.15

0.07

0.05

-50.63

Free cash flow

-0.6

-36.38

49.77

-22.27

Equity raised

226.28

245.93

262.09

259.49

Investing

0.15

-4

-16.2

-15.38

Financing

37.75

21.32

5.02

12.94

Dividends paid

0

0

2.37

2.37

Net in cash

263.57

226.87

303.06

237.15

