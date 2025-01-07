iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Energy Development Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.89
(-0.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:34:11 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Energy Development Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.37

10.77

40.22

103.21

yoy growth (%)

5.54

-73.22

-61.02

-22.83

Raw materials

-0.58

-1.56

-24.04

-84.95

As % of sales

5.12

14.54

59.77

82.31

Employee costs

-3.81

-4.3

-3.65

-3.02

As % of sales

33.57

40

9.07

2.93

Other costs

-5.96

-6.75

-10.44

-13.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.42

62.66

25.96

13.51

Operating profit

1

-1.85

2.08

1.28

OPM

8.87

-17.2

5.19

1.24

Depreciation

-2.68

-2.74

-2.89

-3.03

Interest expense

-2.39

-2.2

-3.08

-2.46

Other income

3.63

4.06

5.41

4.01

Profit before tax

-0.44

-2.74

1.51

-0.2

Taxes

-0.05

-0.26

-0.13

-1.77

Tax rate

12.34

9.53

-8.69

879.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.49

-3

1.38

-1.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

5.39

Net profit

-0.49

-3

1.38

3.41

yoy growth (%)

-83.53

-316.6

-59.34

111.42

NPM

-4.35

-27.9

3.44

3.3

Energy Devl.Co. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Energy Development Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.