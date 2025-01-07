Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.37
10.77
40.22
103.21
yoy growth (%)
5.54
-73.22
-61.02
-22.83
Raw materials
-0.58
-1.56
-24.04
-84.95
As % of sales
5.12
14.54
59.77
82.31
Employee costs
-3.81
-4.3
-3.65
-3.02
As % of sales
33.57
40
9.07
2.93
Other costs
-5.96
-6.75
-10.44
-13.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.42
62.66
25.96
13.51
Operating profit
1
-1.85
2.08
1.28
OPM
8.87
-17.2
5.19
1.24
Depreciation
-2.68
-2.74
-2.89
-3.03
Interest expense
-2.39
-2.2
-3.08
-2.46
Other income
3.63
4.06
5.41
4.01
Profit before tax
-0.44
-2.74
1.51
-0.2
Taxes
-0.05
-0.26
-0.13
-1.77
Tax rate
12.34
9.53
-8.69
879.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.49
-3
1.38
-1.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
5.39
Net profit
-0.49
-3
1.38
3.41
yoy growth (%)
-83.53
-316.6
-59.34
111.42
NPM
-4.35
-27.9
3.44
3.3
