Energy Development Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.5
47.5
47.5
47.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.73
116.52
115.82
112.7
Net Worth
162.23
164.02
163.32
160.2
Minority Interest
Debt
28.57
24.08
21.06
21.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.06
0.2
Total Liabilities
190.8
188.1
184.44
181.58
Fixed Assets
23.04
25.66
28.3
30.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
79.01
79.01
79.01
79.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.89
5.73
5.67
5.81
Networking Capital
81.14
75.5
67.99
64.19
Inventories
0.53
0.54
0.52
0.67
Inventory Days
21.5
Sundry Debtors
38.5
39.95
37.8
35.8
Debtor Days
1,149.2
Other Current Assets
113.45
108.2
99.75
97.17
Sundry Creditors
-13.14
-16.02
-13.7
-13.79
Creditor Days
442.66
Other Current Liabilities
-58.2
-57.17
-56.38
-55.66
Cash
1.72
2.2
3.48
1.46
Total Assets
190.8
188.1
184.45
181.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.