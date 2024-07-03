Energy Development Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
15.09
6.78
3.94
9.18
11.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.09
6.78
3.94
9.18
11.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
0.35
0.81
0.32
0.27
Total Income
15.42
7.13
4.76
9.51
11.3
Total Expenditure
4.11
2.76
4.94
2.82
3.28
PBIDT
11.31
4.37
-0.19
6.69
8.02
Interest
2.38
2.45
1.89
2.65
2.68
PBDT
8.93
1.92
-2.07
4.04
5.33
Depreciation
2.58
2.56
2.56
2.59
2.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.2
-0.18
0.51
-0.19
-0.19
Reported Profit After Tax
6.55
-0.46
-5.14
1.64
2.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.55
-0.46
-5.14
1.64
2.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.55
-0.46
-5.14
1.64
2.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.38
-0.1
-1.08
0.35
0.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.5
47.5
47.5
47.5
47.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
74.95
64.45
-4.82
72.87
72.71
PBDTM(%)
59.17
28.31
-52.53
44
48.32
PATM(%)
43.4
-6.78
-130.45
17.86
26.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.