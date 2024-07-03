iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Energy Development Company Ltd Quarterly Results

25.77
(-1.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

15.09

6.78

3.94

9.18

11.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.09

6.78

3.94

9.18

11.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

0.35

0.81

0.32

0.27

Total Income

15.42

7.13

4.76

9.51

11.3

Total Expenditure

4.11

2.76

4.94

2.82

3.28

PBIDT

11.31

4.37

-0.19

6.69

8.02

Interest

2.38

2.45

1.89

2.65

2.68

PBDT

8.93

1.92

-2.07

4.04

5.33

Depreciation

2.58

2.56

2.56

2.59

2.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.2

-0.18

0.51

-0.19

-0.19

Reported Profit After Tax

6.55

-0.46

-5.14

1.64

2.94

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.55

-0.46

-5.14

1.64

2.94

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.55

-0.46

-5.14

1.64

2.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.38

-0.1

-1.08

0.35

0.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.5

47.5

47.5

47.5

47.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

74.95

64.45

-4.82

72.87

72.71

PBDTM(%)

59.17

28.31

-52.53

44

48.32

PATM(%)

43.4

-6.78

-130.45

17.86

26.65

Energy Devl.Co.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Energy Development Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.