|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.51
-50.01
-48.08
-22.78
Op profit growth
34.62
-38.09
129.06
-43.32
EBIT growth
115.75
-61.92
-913.18
-125.05
Net profit growth
57.33
-73.91
-350.44
-130.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
53.29
41.37
33.4
7.57
EBIT margin
27.29
13.22
17.35
-1.1
Net profit margin
-15.26
-10.13
-19.42
4.02
RoCE
3.43
1.5
3.66
-0.44
RoNW
-1.02
-0.6
-2.28
0.85
RoA
-0.47
-0.28
-1.02
0.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.33
-0.94
0
0.84
Dividend per share
0
0.5
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
-3.18
-2.84
-4.91
-1.31
Book value per share
23.93
24.87
27.81
25.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.68
-4.73
0
38.98
P/CEPS
-2.78
-1.56
-3.63
-24.89
P/B
0.47
0.22
0.78
1.26
EV/EBIDTA
9.38
10.64
9.84
32.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-20.4
51.11
Tax payout
-38.24
-68.85
29.22
3.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
430.54
456.33
256.51
126.11
Inventory days
9.85
13.65
7.92
5.72
Creditor days
-406.7
-390.73
-245.2
-99.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.45
-0.21
-0.5
0.04
Net debt / equity
1.18
1.12
1
1.29
Net debt / op. profit
8.1
10.68
6.62
18.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.86
-5.23
-40.13
-73.61
Employee costs
-17.88
-19.83
-8.71
-4.55
Other costs
-26.95
-33.55
-17.74
-14.25
