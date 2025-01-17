iifl-logo-icon 1
Energy Development Company Ltd Key Ratios

26.7
(-0.74%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Energy Development Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.51

-50.01

-48.08

-22.78

Op profit growth

34.62

-38.09

129.06

-43.32

EBIT growth

115.75

-61.92

-913.18

-125.05

Net profit growth

57.33

-73.91

-350.44

-130.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

53.29

41.37

33.4

7.57

EBIT margin

27.29

13.22

17.35

-1.1

Net profit margin

-15.26

-10.13

-19.42

4.02

RoCE

3.43

1.5

3.66

-0.44

RoNW

-1.02

-0.6

-2.28

0.85

RoA

-0.47

-0.28

-1.02

0.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.33

-0.94

0

0.84

Dividend per share

0

0.5

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

-3.18

-2.84

-4.91

-1.31

Book value per share

23.93

24.87

27.81

25.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.68

-4.73

0

38.98

P/CEPS

-2.78

-1.56

-3.63

-24.89

P/B

0.47

0.22

0.78

1.26

EV/EBIDTA

9.38

10.64

9.84

32.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-20.4

51.11

Tax payout

-38.24

-68.85

29.22

3.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

430.54

456.33

256.51

126.11

Inventory days

9.85

13.65

7.92

5.72

Creditor days

-406.7

-390.73

-245.2

-99.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.45

-0.21

-0.5

0.04

Net debt / equity

1.18

1.12

1

1.29

Net debt / op. profit

8.1

10.68

6.62

18.16

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.86

-5.23

-40.13

-73.61

Employee costs

-17.88

-19.83

-8.71

-4.55

Other costs

-26.95

-33.55

-17.74

-14.25

