Energy Development Company Ltd Board Meeting

25.87
(4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Energy Devl.Co. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board meeting held today i.e. 08th November 2024 has inter-alia approved and taken on record the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow. The copy of Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities Statement of Cash Flow and Auditors Review Reports are enclosed. The foresaid results are signed by Mr. Satyendra Pal Singh Whole-time Director (DIN : 01055370) who is also authorized by the Board of Directors to sign the same.
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Re-appointment
Board Meeting23 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 23rd August 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 14th August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Financial results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 5th April 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve various business matters. Appointment of Ms. Neha Purohit as Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.04.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

