Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board meeting held today i.e. 08th November 2024 has inter-alia approved and taken on record the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow. The copy of Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities Statement of Cash Flow and Auditors Review Reports are enclosed. The foresaid results are signed by Mr. Satyendra Pal Singh Whole-time Director (DIN : 01055370) who is also authorized by the Board of Directors to sign the same.

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Re-appointment

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 23rd August 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 14th August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Financial results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 5th April 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve various business matters. Appointment of Ms. Neha Purohit as Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.04.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024