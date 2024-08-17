iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

T C P Ltd Share Price

497.7
(5.00%)
Jan 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

T C P Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

497.7

Prev. Close

474

Turnover(Lac.)

8.49

Day's High

497.7

Day's Low

497.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

250.44

P/E

23.59

EPS

21.1

Divi. Yield

0

T C P Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

T C P Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

T C P Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:08 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.66%

Non-Promoter- 25.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

T C P Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.03

5.03

5.03

5.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

393.3

382.6

395.86

389.3

Net Worth

398.33

387.63

400.89

394.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

249.6

360.71

311.58

280.96

yoy growth (%)

-30.8

15.76

10.89

-24.46

Raw materials

-161.78

-247.59

-185.22

-158.56

As % of sales

64.81

68.63

59.44

56.43

Employee costs

-28.94

-28.38

-22.82

-23.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-6.98

15.63

28.99

25.1

Depreciation

-6.1

-6.15

-6

-5.95

Tax paid

2.91

-6.3

-8.45

-7.82

Working capital

1.35

-18.44

-52.31

8.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.8

15.76

10.89

-24.46

Op profit growth

-98.94

-33.04

2.9

-45.39

EBIT growth

-99.2

-33.52

5.28

-50.2

Net profit growth

-143.64

-54.58

18.85

-57.63

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

326.32

289.26

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

326.32

289.26

Other Operating Income

9.88

7.86

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

T C P Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT T C P Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

S Varatharajan

Chairman & Managing Director

V R Venkataachalam

Independent Director

M Parthasarthi

Director

A S Thillainayagam

Independent Director

R Ravi Krishnan

Whole-time Director

V Rajasekaran

Independent Director

N Jaiganesh

Director

V Sengutuvan

Company Secretary

Ravi Selvarajan

Additional Director

V Samyuktha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by T C P Ltd

Summary

TCP Limited was incorporated on 8th June 1971 as a Joint Sector Unit with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited(TIDCO) and has set up its Plant at Karaikudi,a notified backward area for manufacture of 4600 MTs of Sodium Hydrosulphite in technical collaboration with Mitsubishi Corporation,Japan. Gradually the capacity of Sodium Hydrosulphite was increased to 9000 MT as on March,2003.The Company has also put a Liquid Sulphur Dioxide Plant of capacity of 4950 MTs being the captive plant for manufacture of Sodium Hydrosulphite,in technical collaboration with M/s Garbato Impianti Chimici s.r.l.Milano. Apart from its captive plant for SHS,the Company has also put an additional Sulphur Dioxide Plant for supply of So2 to Refineries and to augment the existing production of Sodium Hydrosulphite.The Sodium Hydrosulphite manufactured by the Company is being marketed throughout the length and breadth of the country.In 1998 the company made diversification by entering into Coal based Power Project at a cost of Rs.109.84 crores. The total capacity was 63.5 MW. The project was financed by ICICI Term loans. The Company was awared ISO-9002 by Det Norske Vertias,The Netherlands.In 2001-2002 the company made rights issue of 2 equity shares for every 1 equity share on par and in lieu of this the share capital stands increased to Rs.5.03 crores. The company has been marketing its product abroad in countries like USA,UK,Spain,Italy etc.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR T C P Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.