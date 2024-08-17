SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹497.7
Prev. Close₹474
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.49
Day's High₹497.7
Day's Low₹497.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)250.44
P/E23.59
EPS21.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.03
5.03
5.03
5.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
393.3
382.6
395.86
389.3
Net Worth
398.33
387.63
400.89
394.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
249.6
360.71
311.58
280.96
yoy growth (%)
-30.8
15.76
10.89
-24.46
Raw materials
-161.78
-247.59
-185.22
-158.56
As % of sales
64.81
68.63
59.44
56.43
Employee costs
-28.94
-28.38
-22.82
-23.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-6.98
15.63
28.99
25.1
Depreciation
-6.1
-6.15
-6
-5.95
Tax paid
2.91
-6.3
-8.45
-7.82
Working capital
1.35
-18.44
-52.31
8.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.8
15.76
10.89
-24.46
Op profit growth
-98.94
-33.04
2.9
-45.39
EBIT growth
-99.2
-33.52
5.28
-50.2
Net profit growth
-143.64
-54.58
18.85
-57.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
326.32
289.26
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
326.32
289.26
Other Operating Income
9.88
7.86
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
S Varatharajan
Chairman & Managing Director
V R Venkataachalam
Independent Director
M Parthasarthi
Director
A S Thillainayagam
Independent Director
R Ravi Krishnan
Whole-time Director
V Rajasekaran
Independent Director
N Jaiganesh
Director
V Sengutuvan
Company Secretary
Ravi Selvarajan
Additional Director
V Samyuktha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by T C P Ltd
Summary
TCP Limited was incorporated on 8th June 1971 as a Joint Sector Unit with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited(TIDCO) and has set up its Plant at Karaikudi,a notified backward area for manufacture of 4600 MTs of Sodium Hydrosulphite in technical collaboration with Mitsubishi Corporation,Japan. Gradually the capacity of Sodium Hydrosulphite was increased to 9000 MT as on March,2003.The Company has also put a Liquid Sulphur Dioxide Plant of capacity of 4950 MTs being the captive plant for manufacture of Sodium Hydrosulphite,in technical collaboration with M/s Garbato Impianti Chimici s.r.l.Milano. Apart from its captive plant for SHS,the Company has also put an additional Sulphur Dioxide Plant for supply of So2 to Refineries and to augment the existing production of Sodium Hydrosulphite.The Sodium Hydrosulphite manufactured by the Company is being marketed throughout the length and breadth of the country.In 1998 the company made diversification by entering into Coal based Power Project at a cost of Rs.109.84 crores. The total capacity was 63.5 MW. The project was financed by ICICI Term loans. The Company was awared ISO-9002 by Det Norske Vertias,The Netherlands.In 2001-2002 the company made rights issue of 2 equity shares for every 1 equity share on par and in lieu of this the share capital stands increased to Rs.5.03 crores. The company has been marketing its product abroad in countries like USA,UK,Spain,Italy etc.
