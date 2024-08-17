Summary

TCP Limited was incorporated on 8th June 1971 as a Joint Sector Unit with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited(TIDCO) and has set up its Plant at Karaikudi,a notified backward area for manufacture of 4600 MTs of Sodium Hydrosulphite in technical collaboration with Mitsubishi Corporation,Japan. Gradually the capacity of Sodium Hydrosulphite was increased to 9000 MT as on March,2003.The Company has also put a Liquid Sulphur Dioxide Plant of capacity of 4950 MTs being the captive plant for manufacture of Sodium Hydrosulphite,in technical collaboration with M/s Garbato Impianti Chimici s.r.l.Milano. Apart from its captive plant for SHS,the Company has also put an additional Sulphur Dioxide Plant for supply of So2 to Refineries and to augment the existing production of Sodium Hydrosulphite.The Sodium Hydrosulphite manufactured by the Company is being marketed throughout the length and breadth of the country.In 1998 the company made diversification by entering into Coal based Power Project at a cost of Rs.109.84 crores. The total capacity was 63.5 MW. The project was financed by ICICI Term loans. The Company was awared ISO-9002 by Det Norske Vertias,The Netherlands.In 2001-2002 the company made rights issue of 2 equity shares for every 1 equity share on par and in lieu of this the share capital stands increased to Rs.5.03 crores. The company has been marketing its product abroad in countries like USA,UK,Spain,Italy etc.

Read More