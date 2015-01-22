T C P Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-6.98
15.63
28.99
25.1
Depreciation
-6.1
-6.15
-6
-5.95
Tax paid
2.91
-6.3
-8.45
-7.82
Working capital
1.35
-18.44
-52.31
8.64
Other operating items
Operating
-8.81
-15.26
-37.77
19.97
Capital expenditure
2.44
5.76
-229.17
5.53
Free cash flow
-6.37
-9.5
-266.94
25.5
Equity raised
828.35
802.85
759.06
729.38
Investing
-0.17
0.15
-10.65
0
Financing
30.51
37.07
63.26
77.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0.5
0.5
Net in cash
852.31
830.56
545.22
832.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.