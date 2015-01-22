iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

T C P Ltd Cash Flow Statement

497.7
(5.00%)
Jan 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR T C P Ltd

T C P Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-6.98

15.63

28.99

25.1

Depreciation

-6.1

-6.15

-6

-5.95

Tax paid

2.91

-6.3

-8.45

-7.82

Working capital

1.35

-18.44

-52.31

8.64

Other operating items

Operating

-8.81

-15.26

-37.77

19.97

Capital expenditure

2.44

5.76

-229.17

5.53

Free cash flow

-6.37

-9.5

-266.94

25.5

Equity raised

828.35

802.85

759.06

729.38

Investing

-0.17

0.15

-10.65

0

Financing

30.51

37.07

63.26

77.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0.5

0.5

Net in cash

852.31

830.56

545.22

832.65

T C P Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR T C P Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.