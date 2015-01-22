Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.79
15.78
10.89
-24.46
Op profit growth
-97.47
-32.04
2.91
-45.39
EBIT growth
-97.59
-33.21
5.24
-49.62
Net profit growth
-139.29
-53.88
18.57
-56.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.26
7.4
12.61
13.59
EBIT margin
0.22
6.47
11.21
11.81
Net profit margin
-1.51
2.66
6.68
6.25
RoCE
0.11
4.81
7.29
7.17
RoNW
-0.22
0.58
1.32
1.16
RoA
-0.19
0.49
1.08
0.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-8.09
19.12
41.49
34.73
Dividend per share
0
0
1
1
Cash EPS
-19.66
6.83
29.45
23.04
Book value per share
824.35
834.73
800.03
767.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
-2.64
1.04
2.87
3.41
Tax payout
-43.03
-39.86
-29.08
-31.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
120.46
79.34
100.67
123.87
Inventory days
92.68
70.63
99.32
129.06
Creditor days
-35.39
-33.02
-36.15
-29.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.07
-3.17
-6.28
-4.3
Net debt / equity
0.14
0.12
0.18
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
91.11
1.95
1.88
2.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.8
-68.62
-59.44
-56.43
Employee costs
-11.59
-7.86
-7.32
-8.39
Other costs
-23.33
-16.1
-20.61
-21.57
