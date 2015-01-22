iifl-logo-icon 1
T C P Ltd Key Ratios

497.7
(5.00%)
Jan 22, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.79

15.78

10.89

-24.46

Op profit growth

-97.47

-32.04

2.91

-45.39

EBIT growth

-97.59

-33.21

5.24

-49.62

Net profit growth

-139.29

-53.88

18.57

-56.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.26

7.4

12.61

13.59

EBIT margin

0.22

6.47

11.21

11.81

Net profit margin

-1.51

2.66

6.68

6.25

RoCE

0.11

4.81

7.29

7.17

RoNW

-0.22

0.58

1.32

1.16

RoA

-0.19

0.49

1.08

0.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-8.09

19.12

41.49

34.73

Dividend per share

0

0

1

1

Cash EPS

-19.66

6.83

29.45

23.04

Book value per share

824.35

834.73

800.03

767.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

-2.64

1.04

2.87

3.41

Tax payout

-43.03

-39.86

-29.08

-31.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

120.46

79.34

100.67

123.87

Inventory days

92.68

70.63

99.32

129.06

Creditor days

-35.39

-33.02

-36.15

-29.99

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.07

-3.17

-6.28

-4.3

Net debt / equity

0.14

0.12

0.18

0.2

Net debt / op. profit

91.11

1.95

1.88

2.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.8

-68.62

-59.44

-56.43

Employee costs

-11.59

-7.86

-7.32

-8.39

Other costs

-23.33

-16.1

-20.61

-21.57

