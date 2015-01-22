T C P Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.03
5.03
5.03
5.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
393.3
382.6
395.86
389.3
Net Worth
398.33
387.63
400.89
394.33
Minority Interest
Debt
36.2
30.91
52.91
77.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.45
6.75
2.16
0
Total Liabilities
440.98
425.29
455.96
471.83
Fixed Assets
90.93
96.99
99.96
102.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
230.59
229.34
228.98
228.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.18
8.39
10.06
5.33
Networking Capital
77.42
88.76
114.47
133.07
Inventories
35.76
41.25
40.91
50.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
38.91
50.11
64.56
88.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
51.21
46.93
61.38
55.39
Sundry Creditors
-13.23
-14.66
-20.22
-25.67
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-35.23
-34.87
-32.16
-34.9
Cash
28.87
1.83
2.49
1.66
Total Assets
440.99
425.31
455.96
471.83
