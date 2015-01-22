Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
249.6
360.71
311.58
280.96
yoy growth (%)
-30.8
15.76
10.89
-24.46
Raw materials
-161.78
-247.59
-185.22
-158.56
As % of sales
64.81
68.63
59.44
56.43
Employee costs
-28.94
-28.38
-22.82
-23.58
As % of sales
11.59
7.86
7.32
8.39
Other costs
-58.59
-58.42
-64.22
-60.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.47
16.19
20.61
21.57
Operating profit
0.27
26.31
39.3
38.19
OPM
0.11
7.29
12.61
13.59
Depreciation
-6.1
-6.15
-6
-5.95
Interest expense
-7.16
-7.34
-5.56
-7.71
Other income
6
2.81
1.25
0.58
Profit before tax
-6.98
15.63
28.99
25.1
Taxes
2.91
-6.3
-8.45
-7.82
Tax rate
-41.73
-40.33
-29.16
-31.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.07
9.32
20.53
17.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.07
9.32
20.53
17.28
yoy growth (%)
-143.64
-54.58
18.85
-57.63
NPM
-1.63
2.58
6.59
6.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.