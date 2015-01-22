iifl-logo-icon 1
T C P Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

497.7
(5.00%)
Jan 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

249.6

360.71

311.58

280.96

yoy growth (%)

-30.8

15.76

10.89

-24.46

Raw materials

-161.78

-247.59

-185.22

-158.56

As % of sales

64.81

68.63

59.44

56.43

Employee costs

-28.94

-28.38

-22.82

-23.58

As % of sales

11.59

7.86

7.32

8.39

Other costs

-58.59

-58.42

-64.22

-60.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.47

16.19

20.61

21.57

Operating profit

0.27

26.31

39.3

38.19

OPM

0.11

7.29

12.61

13.59

Depreciation

-6.1

-6.15

-6

-5.95

Interest expense

-7.16

-7.34

-5.56

-7.71

Other income

6

2.81

1.25

0.58

Profit before tax

-6.98

15.63

28.99

25.1

Taxes

2.91

-6.3

-8.45

-7.82

Tax rate

-41.73

-40.33

-29.16

-31.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.07

9.32

20.53

17.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.07

9.32

20.53

17.28

yoy growth (%)

-143.64

-54.58

18.85

-57.63

NPM

-1.63

2.58

6.59

6.15

