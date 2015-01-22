TO THE MEMBERS OF TCP LIMITED Chennai

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of TCP Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information("hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income),changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to the following matter in the Notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements:

a) Note No - 47 in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements with regard to the balance of Trade Receivables, Unsecured loans, Loans & Advances, Advances received and Trade Payables are subject to confirmation and reconciliation.

b) Note No - 52 in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements with regard to the investment in preference shares in M/s. Binny Mills Ltd. amounting to Rs.13,802.70 lakhs. The company had not made provision for the diminution in the value of investments though the networth of M/s. Binny Mills is negative, as in the opinion of the company the fair market value of the immovable properties held by M/s. Binny Mills Ltd will be sufficient to realize its investments in Binny Mills Ltd.

c) Note No - 53 in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements with regard to the investment in preference shares in M/s Thiruvalluvaar Textiles Pvt Ltd amounting to Rs. 8,120.37 lakhs. The Company had not made provision for the diminution in the value of investments, though the networth of M/s Thiruvalluvaar Textiles Pvt Ltd is negative, as in the opinion of the company the fair market value of the immovable properties held by M/s Thiruvalluvaar Textiles Pvt Ltd will be sufficient to realize its investments in M/s Thiruvalluvaar Textiles Pvt Ltd.

d) Note No. 54 in the Standalone Ind AS financial statement with regard to the advance given for purchase of plant & Machinery amounting to Rs. 1,496.38 Lakhs. The Company had given originally an advance of Rs. 2,146.38 Lakhs to buy the plant and machinery of M/s S V Distilleries Ltd. Later, M/s. S V Distilleries Ltd., informed the company that they are not in a position to sell the assets and hence have started repaying the advance amount received.

e) Note No. 55 in the Standalone financial statement with regard to the advance given in the earlier year to M/s Crystal Creations Pvt Ltd towards for purchase of Land amounting to Rs. 500 lakhs. The Said amount is still lying as advance and the same is subject to Confirmation.

f) Note No. 56 in the Standalone Ind AS financial statement with regard to write off of inventory. During the year the company has write off an inventory (coal) amounting to Rs. 154.40 Lakhs due to variation in physical inventory vis a vis inventory as per books of account.

G) Note No. 57 in the Standalone Ind AS financial statement wherein the company has written off Rs. 746.22 lakhs as bad debts. The Company had supplied electricity to six trade debtors. Owing to the uncertainty of recoverability, the company has written of the advances receivable from the said parties.

H) Note No. 58 in the Standalone Ind AS financial statement regarding sale consideration on compulsory acquisition. During the year, the company has recognized the Net sale consideration of Rs. 2007.23 lakhs arising out of compulsory acquisition of Land at Mambakkam Village. The same as been recognized as ‘other income during the financial year.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.

Other Matter

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report which are expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable in the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements:

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and its operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the company to its directors during the year amounting to Rs.174.12 Lakhs which is in excess of the limits laid down under section 197 of the ACT

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 41 on standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts. Hence, the question of any material foreseeable losses does not arise.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company, or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of TCP Limited on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TCP Limited ("the company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The management of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of TCP Limited of even date)

(i) (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the title deeds of all of the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stock lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company, except as follows:

Name of the bank Aggregate Working Capital Limits sanctioned (Rs. Lakhs) Nature of Security Quarter Ended Amount as per statement submitted (Rs. Lakhs) Amount as per Books of Accounts (Rs. Lakhs) Difference (Rs. Lakhs) Reason Indian Overseas Bank 1600 Hypothecation of current assets. Second charge on fixed assets 30.06.2023 4,440.32 4,708.30 (267.98) Reconciliation of difference is in process Indian Overseas Bank 1600 Hypothecation of current assets. Second charge on fixed assets 30.09.2023 4,273.09 4,726.99 (453.90) Reconciliation of difference is in process Indian Overseas Bank 1600 Hypothecation of current assets. Second charge on fixed assets 31.12.2023 4,500.92 5,003.13 (502.21) Reconciliation of difference is in process Indian Oerseas Bank 1600 Hypothecation of current assets. Second charge on fixed assets 31.03.2024 4,058.11 4,177.19 (119.08) Reconciliation of difference is in process IDBI Bank 1600 Hypothecation of current assets. Second charge on fixed assets including Consumable stores and spares. 30.06.2023 5,117.91 4,708.30 409.60 Reconciliation of difference is in process IDBI Bank 1600 Hypothecation of current assets. Second charge on fixed assets including Consumable stores and spares. 30.09.2023 4,948.91 4,726.99 221.92 Reconciliation of difference is in process IDBI Bank 1600 Hypothecation of current assets. Second charge on fixed assets including Consumable stores and spares. 31.12.2023 5,180.06 5,003.13 176.93 Reconciliation of difference is in process IDBI Bank 1600 Hypothecation of current assets. Second charge on fixed assets including Consumable stores and spares. 31.03.2024 4,742.06 4,177.19 564.87 Reconciliation of difference is in process State Bank of India 1600 Hypothecation of current assets. Second charge on fixed assets including Consumable stores and spares. 30.06.2023 5,117.91 4,708.30 409.60 Reconciliation of difference is in process State Bank of India 1600 Hypothecation of current assets. Second charge on fixed assets including Consumable stores and spares. 30.09.2023 4,948.91 4,726.99 221.92 Reconciliation of difference is in process State Bank of India 1600 Hypothecation of current assets. Second charge on fixed assets including Consumable stores and spares. 31.12.2023 5,180.06 5,003.13 176.93 Reconciliation of difference is in process State Bank of India 1600 Hypothecation of current assets. Second charge on fixed assets including Consumable stores and spares. 31.03.2024 4,742.06 4,177.19 564.87 Reconciliation of difference is in process

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company during the year, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, and Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantee and security given by the Company, the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been compiled with.

(v) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the company has complied with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or other relevant provisions of the Companies Act,2013, and the rules framed thereunder where applicable and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India as applicable, with regard to deposits or amounts which are deemed deposits. As informed to us, there have been no proceedings, before the company law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this matter and no order has been passed by any of the aforesaid authorities in this regard.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost record under section 148(1) of the Companies Act,2013, in respect of its manufactured goods and/or services provided by it and are of the opinion, the prime facie, the Specified accounts and record have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determined whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information provided and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. There are no material outstanding statutory dues existing as on the last day of the financial year which is outstanding for more than six months from the day these becomes payable.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess and other material statutory Dues in arrears as at march 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable expect Rs. 7.18 lakhs as reflected in TRACES site subject to rectification to be filed by the company and Rs. 294.98 Lakhs for AY 2018-19 being Income Tax Demand, subject to rectification

(b) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, statutory dues relating to Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute are as follows.

Particulars of Dispute Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the Amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Excise Duty 1.25 FY 2001-2002 & FY 2002-2003 CESTAT Excise Duty 1.50 FY 2005-2006 & FY 2006-2007 Commissioner of CE (Appeals) Electricity tax 20.81 Various years Interim stay for the payment of the taxes had been granted by the Honorable High Court of Madras. The appeal is pending disposal by the Honorable Supreme Court of India. Income Tax (AY 2008-09) 131.34 AY 2008-2009 Appeal is pending. The Commissioner (Appeals), Chennai had partially allowed the appeal, however, the Company and the department has preferred an appeal before the income tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai against the Order of the CITA Customs 497.33 AY 2018-19 CESTAT

(viii) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the lenders during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, term loans were applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Subsidiaries, Associates or Joint ventures as defined under Companies Act, 2013.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has incurred cash losses in the preceding financial year amounting to Rs. 148.18 lakhs and has not incurred cash loss in the current financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the information and explanation as made available to us by the management of the Company up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub section 5 of the section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the act are not applicable.