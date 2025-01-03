Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Reliance Industries Ltd
1251.15
|9.35
|0.75
|1693102.37
|45.99
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
|-0.50
|-0.17
|128593.30
|9.07
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
|0.35
|0.08
|87889.71
|20.14
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
633.45
|-0.85
|-0.13
|9432.79
|13.78
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
149.53
|-0.18
|-0.12
|26206.61
|28.71
Nayara Energy Ltd
262.9
|-0.10
|-0.04
|39766.11
|3.29
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.14
|0.18
|0.13
|195070.79
|13.23
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
219.33
|2.74
|1.27
|2146.58
|21.86
Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd
0.25
|0.05
|25.00
|10.71
|0
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
