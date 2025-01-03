iifl-logo-icon 1
Refineries Sector Stocks List

Refineries Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Reliance Industries Ltd

1251.15

9.350.751693102.3745.99

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.4

-0.50-0.17128593.309.07

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

413.05

0.350.0887889.7120.14

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

633.45

-0.85-0.139432.7913.78

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

149.53

-0.18-0.1226206.6128.71

Nayara Energy Ltd

262.9

-0.10-0.0439766.113.29

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

138.14

0.180.13195070.7913.23

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd

219.33

2.741.272146.5821.86

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd

0.25

0.0525.0010.710

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

