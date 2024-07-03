iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Share Price

149.53
(-0.12%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open148.69
  • Day's High152.74
  • 52 Wk High289.25
  • Prev. Close149.71
  • Day's Low148.69
  • 52 Wk Low 129.1
  • Turnover (lac)2,157.3
  • P/E28.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value72.09
  • EPS5.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26,206.61
  • Div. Yield2.01
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refineries

Open

148.69

Prev. Close

149.71

Turnover(Lac.)

2,157.3

Day's High

152.74

Day's Low

148.69

52 Week's High

289.25

52 Week's Low

129.1

Book Value

72.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26,206.61

P/E

28.71

EPS

5.21

Divi. Yield

2.01

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|02:15 PM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 88.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 88.58%

Non-Promoter- 3.19%

Institutions: 3.18%

Non-Institutions: 8.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,752.66

1,752.66

1,752.66

1,752.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11,498.82

8,082

5,443.67

2,485.44

Net Worth

13,251.48

9,834.66

7,196.33

4,238.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

69,727.07

32,182.41

51,001.93

48,450.57

yoy growth (%)

116.66

-36.89

5.26

12.13

Raw materials

-62,226.04

-29,397.61

-51,323.76

-42,481.44

As % of sales

89.24

91.34

100.63

87.67

Employee costs

-697.61

-510.93

-440.12

-417.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,738.33

-345.09

-3,955.42

3,376.59

Depreciation

-1,087.72

-852.99

-783.2

-671.32

Tax paid

246.94

104.64

1,247.78

-1,126.58

Working capital

42.04

3,217.83

-1,431.15

393.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

116.66

-36.89

5.26

12.13

Op profit growth

564.96

-129.25

-159.16

-8.97

EBIT growth

56,680.01

-100.21

-184.17

-14.24

Net profit growth

-1,329.02

-91.11

-221.73

-38.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,05,223.28

1,24,736.03

86,094.38

50,795.81

59,980.01

Excise Duty

14,816.6

15,710.03

16,336.61

18,836.78

9,749.61

Net Sales

90,406.68

1,09,026

69,757.77

31,959.03

50,230.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

206.2

228.73

105.76

96.86

83.19

View Annually Results

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.15

46.3516,93,373.027,7130.41,30,108387.45

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

IOC

138.14

13.261,95,155.51180.018.471,73,847.58123.66

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

BPCL

296.4

9.061,28,571.612,397.236.981,02,790.39175.89

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

HINDPETRO

413.05

20.1787,910.99631.185.0899,413.16189.01

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

MRPL

149.53

28.6526,157.54-682.322.0124,967.8770.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

ARUN KUMAR SINGH

Director (Refineries)

Sanjay Varma

Nominee

S Bharathan

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Manohar Singh Verma

Nominee Director ONGC

Pankaj Kumar

Nominee (Govt)

RAJINDER KUMAR

Managing Director & CEO

Shyamprasad Kamath

Director (Finance) & CFO

Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar

Independent Director

Pankaj Gupta

Nominee (Govt)

D. K. Ojha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

Summary

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), is a Schedule A Miniratna, Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG), Government of India (GoI). The Company is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil. It is a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), which holds 71.63% equity shares. The Companys 15 million metric tonne (MMT) refinery is located North of Mangaluru City, in Dakshina Kannada Dist. of Karnataka. MRPL, with its parent company ONGC, owns and operates ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL), a petrochemical unit capable of producing 1 Million Tonnes of Para Xylene. OMPL, situated in the adjacent Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ), is integrated with the refinery operations. Para Xylene from OMPL is sold in the export market.Shell MRPL Aviation Fuels and Services Limited (SMA), a 50:50 joint venture between MRPL and Shell Gas B.V. (Shell), a step down subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Netherlands markets aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to airlines, both domestic as well as International carriers. SMA currently procures ATF from MRPL Refinery Complex, and supplies at Bengaluru, Goa, Mangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Calicut and Madurai. SMA also services International Carriers through alternative supply arrangement at Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.MRPL was incorporated in 7th March of the year 1988 and commenced a business in 2nd August as a joint venture oil refinery promoted by
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd share price today?

The Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹26206.61 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd is 28.71 and 2.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹129.1 and ₹289.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd?

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.75%, 3 Years at 50.63%, 1 Year at 12.64%, 6 Month at -31.72%, 3 Month at -15.90% and 1 Month at -4.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 88.58 %
Institutions - 3.18 %
Public - 8.23 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.