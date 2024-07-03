Summary

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), is a Schedule A Miniratna, Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG), Government of India (GoI). The Company is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil. It is a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), which holds 71.63% equity shares. The Companys 15 million metric tonne (MMT) refinery is located North of Mangaluru City, in Dakshina Kannada Dist. of Karnataka. MRPL, with its parent company ONGC, owns and operates ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL), a petrochemical unit capable of producing 1 Million Tonnes of Para Xylene. OMPL, situated in the adjacent Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ), is integrated with the refinery operations. Para Xylene from OMPL is sold in the export market.Shell MRPL Aviation Fuels and Services Limited (SMA), a 50:50 joint venture between MRPL and Shell Gas B.V. (Shell), a step down subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Netherlands markets aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to airlines, both domestic as well as International carriers. SMA currently procures ATF from MRPL Refinery Complex, and supplies at Bengaluru, Goa, Mangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Calicut and Madurai. SMA also services International Carriers through alternative supply arrangement at Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.MRPL was incorporated in 7th March of the year 1988 and commenced a business in 2nd August as a joint venture oil refinery promoted by

Read More