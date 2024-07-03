Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefineries
Open₹148.69
Prev. Close₹149.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,157.3
Day's High₹152.74
Day's Low₹148.69
52 Week's High₹289.25
52 Week's Low₹129.1
Book Value₹72.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26,206.61
P/E28.71
EPS5.21
Divi. Yield2.01
The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,752.66
1,752.66
1,752.66
1,752.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,498.82
8,082
5,443.67
2,485.44
Net Worth
13,251.48
9,834.66
7,196.33
4,238.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
69,727.07
32,182.41
51,001.93
48,450.57
yoy growth (%)
116.66
-36.89
5.26
12.13
Raw materials
-62,226.04
-29,397.61
-51,323.76
-42,481.44
As % of sales
89.24
91.34
100.63
87.67
Employee costs
-697.61
-510.93
-440.12
-417.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,738.33
-345.09
-3,955.42
3,376.59
Depreciation
-1,087.72
-852.99
-783.2
-671.32
Tax paid
246.94
104.64
1,247.78
-1,126.58
Working capital
42.04
3,217.83
-1,431.15
393.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
116.66
-36.89
5.26
12.13
Op profit growth
564.96
-129.25
-159.16
-8.97
EBIT growth
56,680.01
-100.21
-184.17
-14.24
Net profit growth
-1,329.02
-91.11
-221.73
-38.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,05,223.28
1,24,736.03
86,094.38
50,795.81
59,980.01
Excise Duty
14,816.6
15,710.03
16,336.61
18,836.78
9,749.61
Net Sales
90,406.68
1,09,026
69,757.77
31,959.03
50,230.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
206.2
228.73
105.76
96.86
83.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,251.15
|46.35
|16,93,373.02
|7,713
|0.4
|1,30,108
|387.45
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
138.14
|13.26
|1,95,155.51
|180.01
|8.47
|1,73,847.58
|123.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
296.4
|9.06
|1,28,571.61
|2,397.23
|6.98
|1,02,790.39
|175.89
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
413.05
|20.17
|87,910.99
|631.18
|5.08
|99,413.16
|189.01
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
149.53
|28.65
|26,157.54
|-682.32
|2.01
|24,967.87
|70.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
ARUN KUMAR SINGH
Director (Refineries)
Sanjay Varma
Nominee
S Bharathan
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Manohar Singh Verma
Nominee Director ONGC
Pankaj Kumar
Nominee (Govt)
RAJINDER KUMAR
Managing Director & CEO
Shyamprasad Kamath
Director (Finance) & CFO
Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar
Independent Director
Pankaj Gupta
Nominee (Govt)
D. K. Ojha
Summary
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), is a Schedule A Miniratna, Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG), Government of India (GoI). The Company is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil. It is a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), which holds 71.63% equity shares. The Companys 15 million metric tonne (MMT) refinery is located North of Mangaluru City, in Dakshina Kannada Dist. of Karnataka. MRPL, with its parent company ONGC, owns and operates ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL), a petrochemical unit capable of producing 1 Million Tonnes of Para Xylene. OMPL, situated in the adjacent Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ), is integrated with the refinery operations. Para Xylene from OMPL is sold in the export market.Shell MRPL Aviation Fuels and Services Limited (SMA), a 50:50 joint venture between MRPL and Shell Gas B.V. (Shell), a step down subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Netherlands markets aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to airlines, both domestic as well as International carriers. SMA currently procures ATF from MRPL Refinery Complex, and supplies at Bengaluru, Goa, Mangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Calicut and Madurai. SMA also services International Carriers through alternative supply arrangement at Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.MRPL was incorporated in 7th March of the year 1988 and commenced a business in 2nd August as a joint venture oil refinery promoted by
Read More
The Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹26206.61 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd is 28.71 and 2.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹129.1 and ₹289.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.75%, 3 Years at 50.63%, 1 Year at 12.64%, 6 Month at -31.72%, 3 Month at -15.90% and 1 Month at -4.11%.
