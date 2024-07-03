Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
56,075.32
57,554.42
47,668.86
60,367.65
64,368.38
Excise Duty
7,860.42
7,558.67
7,257.93
8,239.41
7,470.62
Net Sales
48,214.9
49,995.75
40,410.93
52,128.24
56,897.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
97.65
85.53
120.67
141.73
87
Total Income
48,312.55
50,081.28
40,531.6
52,269.97
56,984.76
Total Expenditure
48,083.18
46,514.85
36,204.37
48,353.25
54,178.63
PBIDT
229.37
3,566.43
4,327.23
3,916.72
2,806.13
Interest
499.22
535.38
578.46
662.63
617.63
PBDT
-269.85
3,031.05
3,748.77
3,254.09
2,188.5
Depreciation
677.59
667.3
589.99
594.18
592.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
411.94
552.27
466.92
276.02
Deferred Tax
-323.72
421.23
540.04
474.59
382.96
Reported Profit After Tax
-623.72
1,530.58
2,066.47
1,718.4
937
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-623.72
1,530.58
2,066.47
1,718.4
937
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-8.29
0
-2.5
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-623.72
1,538.87
2,066.47
1,720.9
937
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.56
8.73
11.79
9.8
5.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,752.6
1,752.6
1,752.6
1,752.6
1,752.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.47
7.13
10.7
7.51
4.93
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-1.29
3.06
5.11
3.29
1.64
The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.Read More
