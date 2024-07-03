iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Half Yearly Results

152.28
(5.37%)
Jan 8, 2025|09:39:58 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

56,075.32

57,554.42

47,668.86

60,367.65

64,368.38

Excise Duty

7,860.42

7,558.67

7,257.93

8,239.41

7,470.62

Net Sales

48,214.9

49,995.75

40,410.93

52,128.24

56,897.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

97.65

85.53

120.67

141.73

87

Total Income

48,312.55

50,081.28

40,531.6

52,269.97

56,984.76

Total Expenditure

48,083.18

46,514.85

36,204.37

48,353.25

54,178.63

PBIDT

229.37

3,566.43

4,327.23

3,916.72

2,806.13

Interest

499.22

535.38

578.46

662.63

617.63

PBDT

-269.85

3,031.05

3,748.77

3,254.09

2,188.5

Depreciation

677.59

667.3

589.99

594.18

592.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

411.94

552.27

466.92

276.02

Deferred Tax

-323.72

421.23

540.04

474.59

382.96

Reported Profit After Tax

-623.72

1,530.58

2,066.47

1,718.4

937

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-623.72

1,530.58

2,066.47

1,718.4

937

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-8.29

0

-2.5

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-623.72

1,538.87

2,066.47

1,720.9

937

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.56

8.73

11.79

9.8

5.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,752.6

1,752.6

1,752.6

1,752.6

1,752.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.47

7.13

10.7

7.51

4.93

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-1.29

3.06

5.11

3.29

1.64

