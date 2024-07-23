iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

144
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025

M R P L FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,738.33

-345.09

-3,955.42

3,376.59

Depreciation

-1,087.72

-852.99

-783.2

-671.32

Tax paid

246.94

104.64

1,247.78

-1,126.58

Working capital

42.04

3,217.83

-1,431.15

393.16

Other operating items

Operating

1,939.59

2,124.37

-4,922

1,971.85

Capital expenditure

2,860.44

7,933.05

1,666.32

533.85

Free cash flow

4,800.03

10,057.42

-3,255.68

2,505.71

Equity raised

4,973.83

8,740.05

18,002.21

15,899.87

Investing

0

-2,162.42

828.28

0

Financing

29,466.4

29,038.11

11,568

7,375.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

525.78

Net in cash

39,240.26

45,673.17

27,142.81

26,306.62

The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

