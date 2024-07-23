iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Shareholding Pattern

140.7
(-3.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

88.58%

88.58%

88.58%

88.58%

88.58%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

3.03%

3.18%

3.77%

4.18%

4.12%

Non-Institutions

8.38%

8.23%

7.64%

7.23%

7.29%

Total Non-Promoter

11.41%

11.41%

11.41%

11.41%

11.41%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 88.58%

Non-Promoter- 3.03%

Institutions: 3.03%

Non-Institutions: 8.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

M R P L: Related NEWS

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

23 Jul 2024|02:15 PM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

