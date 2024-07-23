Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
88.58%
88.58%
88.58%
88.58%
88.58%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
3.03%
3.18%
3.77%
4.18%
4.12%
Non-Institutions
8.38%
8.23%
7.64%
7.23%
7.29%
Total Non-Promoter
11.41%
11.41%
11.41%
11.41%
11.41%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.Read More
