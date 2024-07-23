iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Key Ratios

140.9
(0.27%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:29:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

117.49

-36.17

2.39

12.08

Op profit growth

607.63

-122.08

-170.07

-9.65

EBIT growth

-1,181.54

-91.23

-209.14

-13.85

Net profit growth

-621.26

-83.07

-268.26

-42.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.07

2.17

-6.28

9.17

EBIT margin

5.65

-1.13

-8.27

7.76

Net profit margin

4.24

-1.77

-6.67

4.06

RoCE

12.09

-1.19

-14.4

13.2

RoNW

12.9

-2.67

-10.1

5.04

RoA

2.27

-0.46

-2.9

1.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

16.88

-4.36

-23.06

10.12

Dividend per share

0

0

0

3

Cash EPS

10.67

-9.84

-25.32

5.85

Book value per share

41.13

24.23

36.28

58.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.45

-8.89

-1

10.82

P/CEPS

3.88

-3.94

-0.91

18.69

P/B

1

1.6

0.63

1.87

EV/EBIDTA

5.67

38.82

-7.32

6.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

26.38

Tax payout

9.03

-16.75

-25.17

-37.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

17.74

19.74

13.05

19.32

Inventory days

46.07

64.62

34.48

35.97

Creditor days

-39.5

-45.98

-29.49

-47.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.26

0.65

3.35

-4.17

Net debt / equity

2.94

5.65

2.9

1.37

Net debt / op. profit

4.31

34.45

-5.84

3.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-89.24

-90.76

-101.09

-86.22

Employee costs

-1

-1.79

-0.99

-0.93

Other costs

-2.68

-5.26

-4.19

-3.65

M R P L : related Articles

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

23 Jul 2024|02:15 PM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Read More

