|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
117.49
-36.17
2.39
12.08
Op profit growth
607.63
-122.08
-170.07
-9.65
EBIT growth
-1,181.54
-91.23
-209.14
-13.85
Net profit growth
-621.26
-83.07
-268.26
-42.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.07
2.17
-6.28
9.17
EBIT margin
5.65
-1.13
-8.27
7.76
Net profit margin
4.24
-1.77
-6.67
4.06
RoCE
12.09
-1.19
-14.4
13.2
RoNW
12.9
-2.67
-10.1
5.04
RoA
2.27
-0.46
-2.9
1.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.88
-4.36
-23.06
10.12
Dividend per share
0
0
0
3
Cash EPS
10.67
-9.84
-25.32
5.85
Book value per share
41.13
24.23
36.28
58.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.45
-8.89
-1
10.82
P/CEPS
3.88
-3.94
-0.91
18.69
P/B
1
1.6
0.63
1.87
EV/EBIDTA
5.67
38.82
-7.32
6.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
26.38
Tax payout
9.03
-16.75
-25.17
-37.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
17.74
19.74
13.05
19.32
Inventory days
46.07
64.62
34.48
35.97
Creditor days
-39.5
-45.98
-29.49
-47.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.26
0.65
3.35
-4.17
Net debt / equity
2.94
5.65
2.9
1.37
Net debt / op. profit
4.31
34.45
-5.84
3.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-89.24
-90.76
-101.09
-86.22
Employee costs
-1
-1.79
-0.99
-0.93
Other costs
-2.68
-5.26
-4.19
-3.65
The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.Read More
