iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Annually Results

146.8
(-1.13%)
Jan 9, 2025|11:09:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,05,223.28

1,24,736.03

86,094.38

50,795.81

59,980.01

Excise Duty

14,816.6

15,710.03

16,336.61

18,836.78

9,749.61

Net Sales

90,406.68

1,09,026

69,757.77

31,959.03

50,230.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

206.2

228.73

105.76

96.86

83.19

Total Income

90,612.88

1,09,254.73

69,863.53

32,055.89

50,313.59

Total Expenditure

82,719.22

1,02,531.88

64,857.19

31,262.31

53,385.03

PBIDT

7,893.66

6,722.85

5,006.34

793.58

-3,071.44

Interest

1,113.84

1,280.26

1,207.31

554.47

1,246.38

PBDT

6,779.82

5,442.59

3,799.03

239.11

-4,317.82

Depreciation

1,257.29

1,186.7

1,087.72

1,158.04

1,085.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

964.21

742.94

477.29

-1.09

103.74

Deferred Tax

961.27

857.55

-724.23

-152.87

-1,464.83

Reported Profit After Tax

3,597.05

2,655.4

2,958.25

-764.97

-4,042.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-687.89

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3,597.05

2,655.4

2,958.25

-764.97

-3,354.63

Extra-ordinary Items

-5.4

-1.56

-24.72

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3,602.45

2,656.96

2,982.97

-764.97

-3,354.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

20.52

15.15

16.88

-4.36

-19.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

30

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,752.6

1,752.6

1,752.6

1,752.6

1,752.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.73

6.16

7.17

2.48

-6.11

PBDTM(%)

7.49

4.99

5.44

0.74

-8.59

PATM(%)

3.97

2.43

4.24

-2.39

-8.04

M R P L: Related NEWS

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|02:15 PM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.