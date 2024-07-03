Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,05,223.28
1,24,736.03
86,094.38
50,795.81
59,980.01
Excise Duty
14,816.6
15,710.03
16,336.61
18,836.78
9,749.61
Net Sales
90,406.68
1,09,026
69,757.77
31,959.03
50,230.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
206.2
228.73
105.76
96.86
83.19
Total Income
90,612.88
1,09,254.73
69,863.53
32,055.89
50,313.59
Total Expenditure
82,719.22
1,02,531.88
64,857.19
31,262.31
53,385.03
PBIDT
7,893.66
6,722.85
5,006.34
793.58
-3,071.44
Interest
1,113.84
1,280.26
1,207.31
554.47
1,246.38
PBDT
6,779.82
5,442.59
3,799.03
239.11
-4,317.82
Depreciation
1,257.29
1,186.7
1,087.72
1,158.04
1,085.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
964.21
742.94
477.29
-1.09
103.74
Deferred Tax
961.27
857.55
-724.23
-152.87
-1,464.83
Reported Profit After Tax
3,597.05
2,655.4
2,958.25
-764.97
-4,042.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-687.89
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3,597.05
2,655.4
2,958.25
-764.97
-3,354.63
Extra-ordinary Items
-5.4
-1.56
-24.72
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3,602.45
2,656.96
2,982.97
-764.97
-3,354.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.52
15.15
16.88
-4.36
-19.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
30
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,752.6
1,752.6
1,752.6
1,752.6
1,752.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.73
6.16
7.17
2.48
-6.11
PBDTM(%)
7.49
4.99
5.44
0.74
-8.59
PATM(%)
3.97
2.43
4.24
-2.39
-8.04
The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.Read More
