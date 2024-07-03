iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

147.1
(1.79%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

76,059.73

95,334.54

57,845.23

30,067.68

42,696.96

Excise Duty

10,980.05

11,879.35

12,912.65

11,624.67

6,336.82

Net Sales

65,079.68

83,455.19

44,932.58

18,443.01

36,360.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

165.27

139.81

80.09

71.33

66.41

Total Income

65,244.95

83,595

45,012.67

18,514.34

36,426.55

Total Expenditure

59,713.64

80,448.72

42,944.08

18,652.93

37,096.41

PBIDT

5,531.31

3,146.28

2,068.59

-138.59

-669.86

Interest

852.1

955.29

813.27

344.73

940.52

PBDT

4,679.21

2,190.99

1,255.32

-483.32

-1,610.38

Depreciation

924.26

890.5

867.23

864.91

813.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

655.49

225.83

171.01

0

-4.74

Deferred Tax

640.91

332.61

267.26

-314.61

-630.23

Reported Profit After Tax

2,458.55

742.05

-50.18

-1,033.62

-1,789.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-194.24

-323.55

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2,458.55

742.05

-50.18

-839.38

-1,465.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

1.43

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2,458.55

740.62

-50.18

-839.38

-1,465.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.03

4.23

-0.29

-4.79

-8.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,752.6

1,752.6

1,752.6

1,752.6

1,752.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.49

3.77

4.6

-0.75

-1.84

PBDTM(%)

7.18

2.62

2.79

-2.62

-4.42

PATM(%)

3.77

0.88

-0.11

-5.6

-4.92

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

23 Jul 2024|02:15 PM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

