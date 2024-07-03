Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
76,059.73
95,334.54
57,845.23
30,067.68
42,696.96
Excise Duty
10,980.05
11,879.35
12,912.65
11,624.67
6,336.82
Net Sales
65,079.68
83,455.19
44,932.58
18,443.01
36,360.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
165.27
139.81
80.09
71.33
66.41
Total Income
65,244.95
83,595
45,012.67
18,514.34
36,426.55
Total Expenditure
59,713.64
80,448.72
42,944.08
18,652.93
37,096.41
PBIDT
5,531.31
3,146.28
2,068.59
-138.59
-669.86
Interest
852.1
955.29
813.27
344.73
940.52
PBDT
4,679.21
2,190.99
1,255.32
-483.32
-1,610.38
Depreciation
924.26
890.5
867.23
864.91
813.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
655.49
225.83
171.01
0
-4.74
Deferred Tax
640.91
332.61
267.26
-314.61
-630.23
Reported Profit After Tax
2,458.55
742.05
-50.18
-1,033.62
-1,789.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-194.24
-323.55
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,458.55
742.05
-50.18
-839.38
-1,465.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
1.43
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,458.55
740.62
-50.18
-839.38
-1,465.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.03
4.23
-0.29
-4.79
-8.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,752.6
1,752.6
1,752.6
1,752.6
1,752.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.49
3.77
4.6
-0.75
-1.84
PBDTM(%)
7.18
2.62
2.79
-2.62
-4.42
PATM(%)
3.77
0.88
-0.11
-5.6
-4.92
The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.Read More
