Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,752.66
1,752.66
1,752.66
1,752.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,498.82
8,082
5,443.67
2,485.44
Net Worth
13,251.48
9,834.66
7,196.33
4,238.1
Minority Interest
Debt
12,687.03
16,939.04
21,310.45
24,062.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4,296.86
4,321.99
4,242.36
4,076.6
Total Liabilities
30,235.37
31,095.69
32,749.14
32,377.11
Fixed Assets
21,153.79
20,870.56
21,553.58
21,939.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.3
16.09
15.5
15.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4,581.39
5,565.09
6,342.44
5,454.14
Networking Capital
4,444.28
4,605.02
4,793.78
4,915.89
Inventories
8,312.56
6,789.93
10,496.57
7,108.71
Inventory Days
54.94
80.62
Sundry Debtors
3,860.14
4,469.39
4,327.67
2,450.67
Debtor Days
22.65
27.79
Other Current Assets
1,738.61
1,755.95
1,530.77
1,781.33
Sundry Creditors
-7,473.48
-6,441.41
-9,724.78
-4,300.88
Creditor Days
50.9
48.77
Other Current Liabilities
-1,993.55
-1,968.84
-1,836.45
-2,123.94
Cash
38.61
38.92
43.86
52.08
Total Assets
30,235.37
31,095.68
32,749.16
32,377.11
The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.Read More
