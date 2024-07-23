iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

140.7
(-3.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,752.66

1,752.66

1,752.66

1,752.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11,498.82

8,082

5,443.67

2,485.44

Net Worth

13,251.48

9,834.66

7,196.33

4,238.1

Minority Interest

Debt

12,687.03

16,939.04

21,310.45

24,062.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4,296.86

4,321.99

4,242.36

4,076.6

Total Liabilities

30,235.37

31,095.69

32,749.14

32,377.11

Fixed Assets

21,153.79

20,870.56

21,553.58

21,939.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

17.3

16.09

15.5

15.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4,581.39

5,565.09

6,342.44

5,454.14

Networking Capital

4,444.28

4,605.02

4,793.78

4,915.89

Inventories

8,312.56

6,789.93

10,496.57

7,108.71

Inventory Days

54.94

80.62

Sundry Debtors

3,860.14

4,469.39

4,327.67

2,450.67

Debtor Days

22.65

27.79

Other Current Assets

1,738.61

1,755.95

1,530.77

1,781.33

Sundry Creditors

-7,473.48

-6,441.41

-9,724.78

-4,300.88

Creditor Days

50.9

48.77

Other Current Liabilities

-1,993.55

-1,968.84

-1,836.45

-2,123.94

Cash

38.61

38.92

43.86

52.08

Total Assets

30,235.37

31,095.68

32,749.16

32,377.11

M R P L : related Articles

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|02:15 PM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.