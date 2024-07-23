iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

144
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:07:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

69,727.07

32,182.41

51,001.93

48,450.57

yoy growth (%)

116.66

-36.89

5.26

12.13

Raw materials

-62,226.04

-29,397.61

-51,323.76

-42,481.44

As % of sales

89.24

91.34

100.63

87.67

Employee costs

-697.61

-510.93

-440.12

-417.34

As % of sales

1

1.58

0.86

0.86

Other costs

-1,872.81

-1,532.36

-1,772.72

-1,267.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.68

4.76

3.47

2.61

Operating profit

4,930.59

741.48

-2,534.67

4,283.79

OPM

7.07

2.3

-4.96

8.84

Depreciation

-1,087.72

-852.99

-783.2

-671.32

Interest expense

-1,207.3

-352.04

-742.58

-440.45

Other income

102.76

118.45

105.04

204.57

Profit before tax

2,738.33

-345.09

-3,955.42

3,376.59

Taxes

246.94

104.64

1,247.78

-1,126.58

Tax rate

9.01

-30.32

-31.54

-33.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2,985.27

-240.45

-2,707.64

2,250.01

Exceptional items

-30

0

0

-25.89

Net profit

2,955.27

-240.45

-2,707.64

2,224.12

yoy growth (%)

-1,329.02

-91.11

-221.73

-38.95

NPM

4.23

-0.74

-5.3

4.59

M R P L : related Articles

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|02:15 PM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.