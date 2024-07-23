Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
69,727.07
32,182.41
51,001.93
48,450.57
yoy growth (%)
116.66
-36.89
5.26
12.13
Raw materials
-62,226.04
-29,397.61
-51,323.76
-42,481.44
As % of sales
89.24
91.34
100.63
87.67
Employee costs
-697.61
-510.93
-440.12
-417.34
As % of sales
1
1.58
0.86
0.86
Other costs
-1,872.81
-1,532.36
-1,772.72
-1,267.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.68
4.76
3.47
2.61
Operating profit
4,930.59
741.48
-2,534.67
4,283.79
OPM
7.07
2.3
-4.96
8.84
Depreciation
-1,087.72
-852.99
-783.2
-671.32
Interest expense
-1,207.3
-352.04
-742.58
-440.45
Other income
102.76
118.45
105.04
204.57
Profit before tax
2,738.33
-345.09
-3,955.42
3,376.59
Taxes
246.94
104.64
1,247.78
-1,126.58
Tax rate
9.01
-30.32
-31.54
-33.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2,985.27
-240.45
-2,707.64
2,250.01
Exceptional items
-30
0
0
-25.89
Net profit
2,955.27
-240.45
-2,707.64
2,224.12
yoy growth (%)
-1,329.02
-91.11
-221.73
-38.95
NPM
4.23
-0.74
-5.3
4.59
The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.