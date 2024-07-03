Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
28,785.92
27,289.4
29,190.05
28,364.37
22,843.79
Excise Duty
3,818.05
4,042.38
3,861.38
3,697.29
3,490.45
Net Sales
24,967.87
23,247.02
25,328.67
24,667.08
19,353.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.28
52.38
40.93
44.6
66.84
Total Income
25,013.15
23,299.4
25,369.6
24,711.68
19,420.18
Total Expenditure
25,441.78
22,641.4
23,007.25
23,507.6
17,215.11
PBIDT
-428.63
658
2,362.35
1,204.08
2,205.07
Interest
284.74
214.48
261.74
273.64
311.17
PBDT
-713.37
443.52
2,100.61
930.44
1,893.9
Depreciation
342.35
335.24
333.03
334.27
295.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-17.25
17.25
308.72
103.22
280.57
Deferred Tax
-341.53
17.81
320.36
100.87
265.67
Reported Profit After Tax
-696.94
73.22
1,138.5
392.08
1,051.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-696.94
73.22
1,138.5
392.08
1,051.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-5.34
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-696.94
73.22
1,143.84
392.08
1,051.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.98
0.42
6.5
2.24
6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,752.6
1,752.6
1,752.6
1,752.6
1,752.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.71
2.83
9.32
4.88
11.39
PBDTM(%)
-2.85
1.9
8.29
3.77
9.78
PATM(%)
-2.79
0.31
4.49
1.58
5.43
The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.Read More
