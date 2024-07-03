iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

144.34
(0.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

28,785.92

27,289.4

29,190.05

28,364.37

22,843.79

Excise Duty

3,818.05

4,042.38

3,861.38

3,697.29

3,490.45

Net Sales

24,967.87

23,247.02

25,328.67

24,667.08

19,353.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

45.28

52.38

40.93

44.6

66.84

Total Income

25,013.15

23,299.4

25,369.6

24,711.68

19,420.18

Total Expenditure

25,441.78

22,641.4

23,007.25

23,507.6

17,215.11

PBIDT

-428.63

658

2,362.35

1,204.08

2,205.07

Interest

284.74

214.48

261.74

273.64

311.17

PBDT

-713.37

443.52

2,100.61

930.44

1,893.9

Depreciation

342.35

335.24

333.03

334.27

295.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-17.25

17.25

308.72

103.22

280.57

Deferred Tax

-341.53

17.81

320.36

100.87

265.67

Reported Profit After Tax

-696.94

73.22

1,138.5

392.08

1,051.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-696.94

73.22

1,138.5

392.08

1,051.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-5.34

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-696.94

73.22

1,143.84

392.08

1,051.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.98

0.42

6.5

2.24

6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,752.6

1,752.6

1,752.6

1,752.6

1,752.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.71

2.83

9.32

4.88

11.39

PBDTM(%)

-2.85

1.9

8.29

3.77

9.78

PATM(%)

-2.79

0.31

4.49

1.58

5.43

M R P L: Related NEWS

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|02:15 PM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Read More

