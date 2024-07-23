|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|3 May 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend of ?2/- per equity share of ?10/- each fully paid-up i.e. @ 20% for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course.
|Dividend
|22 Jan 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|1
|10
|Interim
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has declared an Interim dividend at the rate ?1/- on fully paid up equity shares of ?10/- each i.e. @ 10% for the Financial Year 2023-24. It may also be noted that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), the Board has fixed Friday, February 02, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The Interim Dividend would be paid to eligible shareholders on or before February 21, 2024.
The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.