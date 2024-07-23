Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has declared an Interim dividend at the rate ?1/- on fully paid up equity shares of ?10/- each i.e. @ 10% for the Financial Year 2023-24. It may also be noted that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), the Board has fixed Friday, February 02, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The Interim Dividend would be paid to eligible shareholders on or before February 21, 2024.