iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Dividend

138.18
(0.45%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:53 PM

M R P L CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend3 May 20249 Aug 20249 Aug 2024220Final
Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend of ?2/- per equity share of ?10/- each fully paid-up i.e. @ 20% for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course.
Dividend22 Jan 20242 Feb 20242 Feb 2024110Interim
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has declared an Interim dividend at the rate ?1/- on fully paid up equity shares of ?10/- each i.e. @ 10% for the Financial Year 2023-24. It may also be noted that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), the Board has fixed Friday, February 02, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The Interim Dividend would be paid to eligible shareholders on or before February 21, 2024.

M R P L: Related News

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

MRPL Q1 profit plummets 93%, revenue up 10.4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|02:15 PM

The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.