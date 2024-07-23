|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|MANGALORE REFINERY & PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|MANGALORE REFINERY & PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|MANGALORE REFINERY & PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Friday May 03 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend of ?2/- per equity share of ?10/- each fully paid-up i.e. @ 20% for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course. Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Requirements, 2015, it is hereby informed that M/s Ullas Kumar Melinamogaru & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, have been appointed as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Acquisition of 1,34,80,000 equity shares of Mangalore SEZ Limited (MSEZ) from ILFS. After this acquisition, equity stake of company shall increase from 0.96% to 27.92% in MSEZ. Acquisition of 1,34,80,000 equity shares of Mangalore SEZ Ltd (MSEZ) from IL&FS. After this acquisition, equity stake of the Company shall increase from 0.96% to 27.92% in MSEZ. Clarification regarding announcement submitted to the Exchange dated March 25, 2024 regarding Corporate Announcement filed under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|MANGALORE REFINERY & PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday January 22 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following items: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. 2. Consider declaration of interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023- 24 Yours faithfully For Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited Sd/- Premachandra Rao G Company Secretary and Compliance Officer This is further to our letter dated January 15, 2024, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors (Board) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (the Company) held today, i.e., January 22, 2024, the Board has approved, inter alia, the following business items: i) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 ii) Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 The Board Meeting commenced at 14:30 hrs and concluded 16:30 hrs. Yours faithfully For Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited Sd/- Premachandra Rao G Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Encl: A/a Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 22, 2024. Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2024)
The company's revenue from operations rose by 10.4%, reaching ₹23,247 Crore compared to ₹21,057.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.Read More
