Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

MANGALORE REFINERY & PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

MANGALORE REFINERY & PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 22 Apr 2024

MANGALORE REFINERY & PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Friday May 03 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend of ?2/- per equity share of ?10/- each fully paid-up i.e. @ 20% for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course. Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Requirements, 2015, it is hereby informed that M/s Ullas Kumar Melinamogaru & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, have been appointed as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Acquisition of 1,34,80,000 equity shares of Mangalore SEZ Limited (MSEZ) from ILFS. After this acquisition, equity stake of company shall increase from 0.96% to 27.92% in MSEZ. Clarification regarding announcement submitted to the Exchange dated March 25, 2024 regarding Corporate Announcement filed under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

